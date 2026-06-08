Jackery Powers Up Summer with Early Prime Day Access: Get Home Backup During the Biggest Sale of the Year

FREMONT, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power and solar generators, is kicking off Prime Day early to offer the biggest savings of the year on home backup power. With heatwaves and grid demand driving peak outages throughout the summer season, you can enjoy a safer, worry-free, and cooler summer with up to 65% off Jackery’s Essential Home Backup offerings.

Customers can take advantage of Early Prime Day access June 8 - 22 on Amazon and Jackery.com . In addition, orders placed through June 26 will include complimentary price protection and can be delivered in as little as two business days. Plus, customers who purchase directly through Jackery.com will receive a free extended warranty and be entered for the chance to receive their order at no cost. No matter what the grid does – power out, Jackery on.





The Early Bird Catches the Coolest Deals of 2026

Solar Generator 5000 Plus: The Last Home Generator You’ll Ever Need.

The Solar Generator 5000 Plus keeps an entire household running when the grid goes down. With the Jackery Smart Transfer Switch, the 5000 Plus takes over your essential circuits for you automatically.

With 7200W rated output and 14400W surge power, it can handle major appliances like HVAC, refrigerators, water heaters, medical devices, the home office, and more. A single Solar Generator 5000 Plus offers a capacity of 5040Wh and can be expanded up to 60kWh alongside a Smart Transfer Switch for maximum coverage.

And to ensure you are ready for whatever life throws at you, it can be recharged eight convenient ways, including high-voltage solar input (up to 4000W) for households with existing rooftop systems (or plans to add one) or in as little as 1.7 hours with standard AC power.

As much as it's a powerhouse for the home, built-in wheels and a pull handle render it similar to a suitcase of power while on-the-go. Plus, with whisper-quiet (<30 dB) and indoor-safe operation, 0ms UPS switching, LiFePO4 battery with 11+ years of durability, and a 5-year warranty, you rest easy knowing you have the power you need, when you need it. And when you want to step in, the Jackery App puts you in the driver's seat, with real-time monitoring, charging controls, and more.

Available on Amazon and Jackery.com starting at $2,879, the full range of early access offers include:

Solar Generator 5000 Plus: $2,879 on Amazon (reg. $4,299, 33% off )

(reg. $4,299, ) Solar Generator 5000 Plus with 2 x 500W Solar Panels: $4,299 on Jackery.com (reg. $5,699, 24% off)

HomePower 3600 Plus: Versatile Power, Anywhere: The Portable Home Generator.

The HomePower 3600 Plus is modular and versatile, this solar generator can power essentials in multiple rooms while maintaining its portability. Single supports 120V voltage and double units support 240V voltage make it a favorite choice among RV enthusiasts, and its powerful 3600W output and 3584Wh capacity (expandable to 21kWh) makes it truly home-worthy when the RV is parked.

For the home office, your workstation is covered with <10ms UPS, and no matter where you’re using it, it’s indoor-safe and as quiet as a library at around 30dB. To ensure you’re always ready, it can be recharged in a multitude of ways, including through portable Jackery solar panels and traditional AC power.

With over 16 years of durability, modularity, ease of installation, and portability the HomePower 3600 Plus offers energy independence that lasts, grows with you, and goes with you.

Available on Amazon and Jackery.com starting at $1,619, the full range of early access offers includes:

HomePower 3600 Plus : $1, 6 19 on Amazon (reg. $2,799, 42 % off )

(reg. $2,799, ) HomePower 3600 Plus + Battery Extension Pack + 500W Solar Panel: $3,299 on Jackery.com (reg. $5,899, 44% off)

Explorer 2000 v2: Seamless Power, Indoors and Out.

For households that want serious backup without the complicated installation, the Explorer 2000 v2 brings real capacity into a portable footprint. With 2200W of output and 4400W surge, it keeps the refrigerator, coffee maker, Wi-Fi router, and other essentials your household depends on running through outages.

With 2042Wh of capacity and under-20ms UPS switching, the Explorer 2000 v2 keeps your router, computer, and other critical electronics online the moment the grid goes down. High-speed AC recharge brings it from 0 to 100% in as little as 1.7 hours, and 100W USB-C fast charging keeps smaller top-ups quick and flexible.

At around 39.5 pounds and nearly silent operation (<30 dB), it's easy to move between rooms, quiet enough to run overnight, and safe for indoor use, while the Jackery App makes monitoring and control possible from anywhere. A 4,000-cycle LiFePO4 battery delivers an estimated 11 years of reliability, making the Explorer 2000 v2 a once-in-a-decade investment for a household that keeps growing, working, and depending on power.

Available on Amazon and Jackery.com starting at $799, the full range of early access offers includes:

Explorer 2000 v2: $799 on Amazon (reg. $1,499, 46% off )

(reg. $1,499, ) Explorer 2000 v2 + 2 x 200W Solar Panels: $1,299 on Jackery.com (reg. $2,499, 48% off)

Explorer 1000 v2: The Approachable Power Companion for Apartments and Smaller Homes

Home backup is simplified and compact in the Explorer 1000 v2 . Designed with apartments, renters, and smaller households in mind, it provides portable backup power for essential devices like laptops and desktop computers, routers, and small appliances with 1070Wh of capacity and 1500W output, even a refrigerator for up to 4 hours.

Easy to store and at just 24 pounds with an Emergency Charging Mode that reaches full capacity in under an hour, it's ready to move between rooms or head out for a camping trip. And it's here for the long haul with a 4,000-cycle LiFePO4 battery rated for up to 11 years of use.

The Explorer 1000v2 is available on Amazon for $449 (Reg. $799, 44% off).

Get Ahead of the Rush

Customers can also save big on the following solar generators and bundles now through June 22:

Explorer 240D: $129 on Amazon ( 38% off )

on ( ) Explorer 300D + 40W Air Solar Panel: $199 on Amazon ( 44% off )

on ( ) Explorer 300 + 40W Air Solar Panel: $299 on Amazon ( 16% off)

on ( Explorer 500 v2: $319 on Amazon ( 29% off )

on ( ) Explorer 1000 v2 + 200W Solar Panel: $699 on Amazon ( 46% off )

on ( ) Explorer 2000 v2 + 2 x 200W Solar Panels: $1,299 on Jackery and Amazon ( 48% off )

on and ( ) Explorer 2000 Plus + 2 x Battery Extension Pack + 2 x 200W Solar Panels: $2599 on Jackery ( 61% off )

on ( ) HomePower 3000 + 500W Solar Panel: $1799 on Jackery (46% off)

All essential home backup bundles are now available at Jackery.com and Amazon for the duration of the June 8-22 early access period.

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That’s bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you’ll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it’s fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal—and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety—and you should always feel at home.

Contact Information:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

ICR: Jackery@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b349d298-79aa-47b1-854d-a81f34282eb5