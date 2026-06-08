AmpliTech Group Participates in O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2026 as the Only 64T64R Massive MIMO Radio Vendor, Advancing Multi-Vendor Integration and AI-RAN Development

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and 5G infrastructure systems, today announced its participation in the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2026, which concluded successfully following testing and integration activities conducted from February through May 2026.

Why PlugFest Matters

The O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2026 brought together 31 companies and institutions across 9 labs worldwide, hosted by 13 operators, Open Testing and Integration Centers, and independent institutions. The event focused on advancing multi-vendor end-to-end integrations of Massive MIMO O-RAN components, including massive MIMO beamforming, along with AI-RAN solutions improving network performance, energy efficiency, open-source software deployment, and initial testing of Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) capabilities.

Building Industry Milestones

AmpliTech's O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio was the only radio of its configuration participating in the Spring 2026 PlugFest, underscoring the company's unique position as the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN radio at this specification level. AmpliTech's participation demonstrated interoperability with equipment from multiple vendors in live, structured testing environments alongside operators and technology leaders including AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, Orange, and Rakuten Mobile.

Management Commentary

"We were the only 64T64R radio in that PlugFest," said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “PlugFest participation is how you prove that Open RAN interoperability is real, not theoretical. Testing alongside 30 other companies and institutions, including the world's largest mobile operators, in a neutral, structured environment is exactly the kind of validation that gives operators confidence in multi-vendor deployments. We are helping validate technologies that can enable more flexible, intelligent, and reliable wireless networks in the future.”



Industry Collaboration and Network Innovation

AmpliTech's participation in the Spring 2026 PlugFest builds on a growing record of Open RAN testing and certification milestones, including its O-RAN certification through the Open6G OTIC at Northeastern University, the O-RAN Alliance-qualified testing center that previously certified AmpliTech's 64T64R radio as the only radio of its configuration to achieve that designation. The company also provided the hardware platform in the world's first open-source Massive MIMO AI-RAN demonstration, conducted in collaboration with NVIDIA and Northeastern University in May 2026.

Together, these milestones establish AmpliTech as an active, validated participant in the global Open RAN ecosystem that has repeatedly demonstrated compatibility in independent, multi-vendor environments.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. The company's product portfolio spans low noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems, and 5G Network-in-a-Box solutions, serving customers across defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecommunications. AmpliTech is the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit. All products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a worldwide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research and academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network industry. Its mission is to reshape the RAN industry toward more intelligent, open, virtualized, and fully interoperable mobile networks. For more information, visit www.o-ran.org .

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

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Investors@amplitechgroup.com