Rezolve Ai Appoints Microsoft and Amazon Veteran Michele Fisher as Chief Marketing Officer to Define the Agentic Commerce Era

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in agentic commerce and AI-native retail infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Michele Fisher as Chief Marketing Officer, adding one of the world’s most recognized voices in AI, commerce, retail media and customer experience to its executive leadership team.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Rezolve Ai. The Company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $60 million, exceeding its entire audited revenue for full-year 2025 in a single quarter and recently increased its 2026 revenue guidance to $360 million. Rezolve Ai also reported 543% growth in H2 2025, reflecting accelerating adoption of its AI commerce platform across global markets.

Fisher joins Rezolve Ai from Microsoft, where she served as Global Strategy Director advising many of the world’s largest retailers and consumer goods brands on AI-driven commerce transformation. Recognized as the top 1% of speaker and thought leaders at Microsoft’s Executive Briefing Center, she is widely regarded as a leading voice in marketing strategy for the agentic commerce era.

Her career includes pioneering Retail Media at Amazon Ads and serving as adjunct faculty with the Future of Commerce Initiative at Harvard Business School, where she shapes how the next generation of commerce leaders think about AI, Media, and Ads.

She brings together Microsoft-level AI strategy, Amazon-level monetization experience, Harvard-level thought leadership, and a CMO mandate built for the autonomous commerce era, at the very moment AI is beginning to reshape the global retail economy.

Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman & CEO, Rezolve Ai said:

“Michele is exactly the kind of leader we want at Rezolve Ai at this stage of our growth. She has stood at the center of the AI and commerce revolution, working with many of the world’s most important brands as they confront one of the biggest technology shifts of our lifetime.

“Rezolve Ai is not simply participating in Agentic Commerce. We believe we are building the infrastructure layer that will allow retailers, brands and financial institutions to compete in this new AI-driven era.

“With Q1 revenue already exceeding our entire audited revenue for 2025, 2026 guidance increased to $360 million and demand for AI commerce accelerating globally, Michele’s appointment gives us a powerful new voice to take the Rezolve Ai story to customers, partners, investors and the market worldwide.”



Michele Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer, Rezolve Ai said:

“It is rare when technology actually matches the moment. Conversational commerce is the new front door giving brands access to insights, revenue, and first party data historically out of reach. Those moving the fastest are no longer treating agentic commerce as an experiment but as a layer in the infrastructure itself.

“Rezolve has the infrastructure. In an autonomous decision economy, brands must be seen and chosen, whether by humans or the agents shopping on their behalf. Our agentic commerce layer delivers what brands need to win in every aspect of the new customer journey from discovery to delegation to purchase.

“I am thrilled to join Dan and the team at Rezolve Ai. I have spent my career building brands at the intersection of commerce, customer experience, and technology and Rezolve is not only category-defining but engineered for what commerce becomes next.”

A Senior Appointment at a Defining Moment for AI Commerce

Rezolve Ai believes the next major transformation in retail will be driven by AI agents capable of discovering, recommending and facilitating transactions for consumers in real time.

This shift creates a significant infrastructure challenge for retailers and brands. They need AI that can sell, transact and engage customers safely, reliably and at enterprise scale. Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite was purpose-built to address that challenge and to help businesses move from traditional digital commerce to AI-powered, agentic commerce.

Fisher’s appointment strengthens Rezolve Ai’s ability to communicate that opportunity globally as the Company expands across North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

Rezolve Ai Growth Highlights

$60 million Q1 2026 revenue: exceeding full-year 2025 audited revenue in one quarter

exceeding full-year 2025 audited revenue in one quarter $360 million 2026 revenue guidance: recently increased amid accelerating growth

recently increased amid accelerating growth 543% H2 2025 growth: driven by expanding platform adoption and global infrastructure

driven by expanding platform adoption and global infrastructure Global expansion underway: across North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM

across North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM Agentic Commerce focus: building the infrastructure layer for AI-powered consumer engagement and transactions



About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is building the infrastructure layer for AI-driven commerce. Through Brain Suite, the world's first enterprise AI platform purpose-built for Agentic Commerce, Rezolve enables retailers, brands, and financial institutions to engage consumers in real time and execute transactions directly through AI-powered experiences.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global brands and retailers to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Media Contact

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

Rezolve Ai

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve AI plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Rezolve’s statements regarding the expected benefits, scalability and expansion potential of the deployment described herein, its MaaP ecosystem strategy and its beliefs regarding the impact of its AI commerce platform.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Rezolve cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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