Hexiris Ophthalmics Marks Scientific Milestones, Launches Digital Presence, and Announces Hands-On Dry Lab at COS Annual Meeting, Montreal

DIEPPE, New Brunswick, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexiris Ophthalmics, a Canadian ophthalmic device company developing a new generation of technologies to expand access to interventional glaucoma care, today announced a series of milestones marking significant progress as it moves toward the commercial launch of its first products later in 2026. These include scientific presentations at two major international ophthalmology congresses, the launch of its website and social media channels, continued momentum in its surgeon engagement program, and the upcoming participation of Hexiris at the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) Annual Meeting in Montreal, Quebec, this June, where interested surgeons will be invited to experience OBi Core and OBi Gon through an in-booth hands-on dry lab.

Ophthalmology has been at the forefront of the shift toward office-based surgery. Procedures that once required a hospital operating room are now routinely performed in outpatient and office settings, with outcomes that match or exceed those of traditional surgical environments. Cataract surgery is the clearest example: Office-based cataract surgery has been shown to reduce total patient costs by 30 to 50 percent1 compared with hospital or ambulatory surgery center settings, without any compromise in safety. Surveys suggest that 66 percent of ophthalmologists expect to incorporate office-based surgery into their practice within the next five years.2

Glaucoma is widely seen as the next frontier. An estimated 80 million people worldwide live with glaucoma today, rising to a projected 111.8 million by 2040. Despite effective surgical treatments existing, the vast majority of patients who could benefit from intervention never receive it: up to 80 percent of glaucoma cases in developed countries remain undetected or untreated, a figure that rises to 90 percent in parts of the developing world.3 The limiting factor has not been the science but access to care. Glaucoma surgery has historically been confined to the operating room, creating a bottleneck that leaves millions of patients without timely care. The emergence of devices capable of performing effective glaucoma procedures at the slit lamp in a physician's office represents a fundamental shift in what is possible.

The growing scientific interest in this approach was reflected at two leading congresses in early 2026. At the ASCRS Annual Meeting, Paul Harasymowycz MD FRCSC presented data on office-based slit-lamp interventional glaucoma surgery. At the Mexican Society of Ophthalmology Meeting, Dr. José Ramón Ponce Martínez presented clinical experience with the same approach under the title:

“Cirugía del Glaucoma Intervencional con Lámpara de Hendidura en el Consultorio.”

Together, these presentations reflect a field in motion, with surgeons exploring what becomes possible when interventional glaucoma moves out of the operating room and into the office.

“Expanding access to interventional glaucoma is why Hexiris Ophthalmics exists. Too many patients who need treatment cannot get it, not because the surgery is unavailable, but because the settings in which it can be performed are out of reach. We are building the tools to change that, and we are genuinely excited to be moving closer to putting them in surgeons’ hands.”

Dr. Houfar Sekhavat, Co-Founder, Hexiris Ophthalmics

Hexiris Ophthalmics will also be present at the Canadian Ophthalmological Society (COS) Annual Meeting in Montreal, Quebec, in June 2026. Surgeons attending the congress will have the opportunity to experience OBi™ Core and OBI™ Gon first-hand through a dedicated hands-on in-booth dry lab session. Spaces to explore the Health Canada approved and FDA registered device are limited and pre-registration is encouraged. Register for the OBi™ Core dry lab here.

The company has also launched its digital presence, including a new website at www.hexiris.ca and active channels on LinkedIn and Instagram. The company has simultaneously launched Expanding Access, its quarterly newsletter for surgeons, partners, and investors.

About Hexiris Ophthalmics

Hexiris Ophthalmics is a Canadian medical device company developing a new generation of ophthalmic devices designed to simplify glaucoma treatment and expand access to care. Its technology platform includes OBi™ Core, OBi™ Shunt, OBi™ Spacer, and OBi™ Gon, a suite of office-based and surgical devices targeting the full spectrum of interventional glaucoma. Hexiris Ophthalmics was founded by Dr. Houfar Sekhavat and Dr. Nir Shoham-Hazon with a mission to make Interventional Glaucoma (IG) treatment accessible to more patients worldwide. OBi Core is Health Canada approved and FDA registered. All other technologies are investigational and not approved for commercial use in the United States, Canada, or the European Union.

Media Contact

Hexiris Ophthalmics

info@hexiris.ca

www.hexiris.ca

5085 ave Principale Est, Dieppe, NB, E1A 9T8, Canada

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1 https://www.reviewofophthalmology.com/article/an-update-on-officebased-surgery

2 https://iorpartners.com/blog/a-revolutionary-rise-in-ophthalmic-office-based-surgery-in-2024

3 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24974815/

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