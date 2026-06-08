MilliporeSigma Appoints New Heads of Discovery Solutions and Strategy & Business Development

Burlington, Massachusetts, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Clara Sattler de Sousa e Brito appointed Head of Discovery Solutions, bringing extensive international leadership experience across healthcare, medtech and the chemical industry

Robert Machinek appointed Head of Strategy & Business Development, bringing deep expertise in life science strategy, M&A and digital transformation

Appointments strengthen the Life Science leadership team as the business advances its strategy and innovation agenda

MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced the appointments of Clara Sattler de Sousa e Brito as Head of Discovery Solutions Robert Machinek as Head of Strategy & Business Development for the company’s Life Science business. Sattler de Sousa e Brito will assume her role in the third quarter of 2026 and Machinek assumes his role effective immediately.

“The life science industry is at a pivotal moment, with customers working to accelerate discovery and development while navigating more complex science, more digital workflows and rising expectations for speed, reliability and impact,” said Jean-Charles Wirth, Member of the Executive Board and CEO Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “Our strategy is focused on empowering customers to succeed in this dynamic environment through trusted products, innovative solutions and strong execution. Clara and Robert bring the leadership experience, customer focus and strategic mindset needed to advance that strategy and position our Life Science business for its next phase of growth.”

As Head of Discovery Solutions, Sattler de Sousa e Brito will lead the business unit focused on supporting research and early-stage discovery with digital tools, trusted products and innovative technologies across biology, chemistry and analytical workflows.

Sattler de Sousa e Brito joins Life Science from Philips International BV, where she served as EVP and Market Leader Europe. Previously, she held international senior roles at Siemens Healthineers and The Linde Group, with P&L responsibility across healthcare, medtech and chemical industries. She brings extensive experience in commercial execution, business development and digital transformation, with a focus on driving growth and innovation through customer-centric leadership and high-performing teams.

As Head of Strategy & Business Development, Machinek will lead the Life Science business with responsibility for shaping and executing the strategy, guiding organic and inorganic growth, ensuring strategic alignment across business units and regions, and overseeing the ERP business program. In this role, he will help advance strategic priorities and support the continued evolution of the Life Science business. Machinek served as interim head of the organization prior to his appointment to the role.

Before joining the Life Science business, Machinek was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led strategic life science and healthcare engagements across North America, Europe and Asia. His expertise spans strategic growth, major ERP transformations, M&A, digital initiatives and global operations optimization. Machinek holds a PhD in Physics from the University of Oxford and a B.Sc. in Physics from RWTH Aachen University.

About the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has more than 27,000 employees and more than 55 total manufacturing and testing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products focused on scientific discovery, biomanufacturing and testing services. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics.

More than 62,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2025, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 21.1 billion in 65 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

Follow MilliporeSigma on X (formerly Twitter) @MilliporeSigma, on Facebook @MilliporeSigma and on LinkedIn.

Attachment