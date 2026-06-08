Global Mofy’s Mofy Clip Co-Invests in and Produces Two AI-Powered Micro-Drama Series with Hongguo in TikTok’s Parent Company ByteDance’s Ecosystem

BEIJING, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that Mofy Clip (“Mofy Xiaoxi” in Chinese), the Company’s premium micro-drama content brand, has co-invested in two AI-powered micro-drama series with Hongguo Short Drama, a leading micro-drama platform within the content ecosystem of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. Global Mofy, through Mofy Clip, has also completed full-cycle AI-powered production for both series.

One of the two series has been released on the Hongguo Short Drama platform, while the second series has completed production and is expected to be released on the platform in the near term.

The collaboration marks an important step in Global Mofy’s continued expansion in the fast-growing micro-drama market and further demonstrates the Company’s execution of its “AI + Content” strategy. Hongguo Short Drama has become one of China’s leading free micro-drama platforms, supported by ByteDance’s broader content and traffic ecosystem. Through this cooperation, Mofy Clip expects to further strengthen its participation in major micro-drama content production and expand the commercial application scenarios for Global Mofy’s AI-powered content production capabilities.

Under the collaboration, Global Mofy, through Mofy Clip, contributed funding and was responsible for full-cycle AI-powered production and visual execution for the two series. Hongguo Short Drama participated as a co-investor and co-producer, contributing IP resources from ByteDance’s content ecosystem and platform distribution support.

Global Mofy believes the successful production and release of the projects further validates its strategy of applying AI technologies to professional content creation. The Company has continued to build an integrated AI content production framework through its proprietary Mofy Lab technology platform, digital asset resources and AIGC-related technology capabilities. These capabilities are designed to support the creation, management and commercialization of digital content across film, television, micro-drama, gaming, advertising, AR/VR and other digital content scenarios.

In recent months, Global Mofy has accelerated the development of its AI-powered technology ecosystem. The Company has advanced initiatives related to industrial-grade AIGC content creation platforms, AI computing infrastructure, digital assets and virtual production capabilities. Global Mofy believes these initiatives are increasingly aligned with the needs of micro-drama platforms, which require faster production cycles, flexible content supply and consistently high visual quality.

By applying production technologies originally developed for premium virtual content and film-grade visual workflows to the micro-drama sector, Global Mofy aims to help bring more industrialized, scalable and cost-efficient production capabilities to the market. The Company believes its AI-assisted workflow can improve production efficiency, shorten delivery cycles and enhance visual quality, while supporting the large-scale content procurement needs of leading micro-drama platforms.

“This collaboration demonstrates the commercial potential of applying AI-powered production workflows to the micro-drama market,” said Wenjun Jiang, CTO of Global Mofy. “By combining Mofy Clip’s content production and investment capabilities with Hongguo Short Drama’s IP and platform resources, we are able to participate more deeply in the full value chain of premium micro-drama production and distribution. We believe this model further strengthens Global Mofy’s digital content ecosystem and supports our broader strategy of advancing AI-driven industrialized content production.”

Looking ahead, Global Mofy plans to deepen cooperation with major micro-drama platforms and continue building a full-chain content production and supply system. The Company expects to further leverage its AI graphic and visual technologies, digital asset library, AIGC content creation capabilities and virtual production experience to explore new revenue opportunities in the global digital content market and support the industrialization and scalable development of the micro-drama industry.

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com