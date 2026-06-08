Lotus Microsystems Launches First vStrata™ Module, a Vertical Power Delivery Platform Designed to Break Through Power and Thermal Limits in AI Infrastructure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Microsystems , a developer of advanced vertical power delivery and thermal management solutions, today announced the launch of vStrata™ . As modern AI accelerators draw increasingly massive current loads, legacy architectures are struggling to keep pace. vStrata introduces the first low-profile platform designed to solve electrical, thermal and mechanical constraints as a single, co-engineered system. Engineering samples of LSC0580 - the first vStrata platform module - will ship in Q3 2026.

The industry is shifting toward Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) to solve last-inch distribution losses, but existing solutions treat power and thermal challenges as separate problems. vStrata solutions address both simultaneously using proprietary silicon Power Interposer Technology (PIT), bringing power directly beneath the processor while managing thermal load at the same point.

“We have reached a point where AI compute performance is constrained by physical architecture,” said Hans Hasselby-Andersen, CEO of Lotus Microsystems. “vStrata was developed to address the reality that power delivery and thermal management have become inseparable system constraints. By integrating both into a single co-engineered platform, we help data centers increase compute density while reducing the power and cooling overhead that drives AI infrastructure cost.”

The LSC0580 has successfully taped out for leading xPU and AI infrastructure partners. Engineered for ultra-high efficiency, the platform is designed to reduce power conversion losses by over 50%, yielding billion-dollar savings in energy costs for the global data center community. Its slim architecture also boosts compute density, enabling operators to pack more boards into every rack.

vStrata is designed around four core system advantages:

Multi-Domain Co-Design: Unifies electrical, thermal and mechanical design into a single architecture. Built on a silicon-based substrate with superior thermal conductivity, vStrata manages heat directly at the point of load – eliminating hotspots and reducing operating temperatures by up to 25°C in optimized configurations.



Compute Scaling and Efficiency: Engineered for kiloampere-class AI power demands, the LSC0580 achieves up to 96% point-of-load efficiency. By simultaneously reducing last-inch power losses and thermal bottlenecks, the platform lowers power and cooling overhead while enabling higher sustained xPU performance.



Low-Profile Vertical Integration: Proprietary silicon PIT and advanced packaging technology enable ultra-thin architectures, with a roadmap below 1 mm. By minimizing electrical distance between power and processor, the platform improves dynamic performance and supports load transients exceeding 10 A/ns without external capacitors.



Designed for Compatibility: Designed for integration with established Tier-1 reference designs and existing power management controllers, vStrata reduces adoption friction while enabling next-generation performance.



“The industry has been trying to scale AI compute using an architecture that was never designed for this level of intensity,” said Yasser Nour, Co-founder and CTO of Lotus Microsystems. “The real bottleneck isn't just delivering power – it’s how the system responds to rapid, unpredictable load changes. By collapsing the distance between the power supply and the processor, vStrata is designed to deliver current where and when it’s needed, without compromising thermal behavior or transient stability.”

Lotus Microsystems will showcase LSC0580 at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg, Germany from June 9 - 11, 2026 (Hall 4A, Booth 305).

The company is currently working with Tier-1 hyperscalers and expanding engagement with additional partners globally through its Early Access Program, with the first engineering samples delivering in Q3 2026. To learn more, visit http://www.lotus-microsystems.com/vstrata.

About Lotus Microsystems

Lotus Microsystems develops low-profile vertical power delivery and thermal management solutions for next-generation compute systems. Built on proprietary silicon Power Interposer Technology, Lotus Microsystems solves electrical, thermal and mechanical constraints as one unified architecture to enable AI data centers to maximize compute density, ensure flawless dynamic performance and improve overall efficiency. Lotus Microsystems was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company holds multiple patents protecting its core innovations. To learn more, visit www.lotus-microsystems.com .

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7e60756-4b10-4852-952c-2a41852f759a