Nickel Mining Market Size to Hit USD 111.30 Billion by 2035 as EV Battery Demand Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Nickel Mining Market was valued at USD 58.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 111.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% over 2026–2035.

Nickel Mining Market is projected to grow at a significant rate globally, due to its major use in electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacture and stainless-steel production. Nickel remains the principal alloying ingredient for stainless steel, and has a substantial percentage of the global use. It is also a key component in high energy density lithium-ion battery chemistries used in EV and energy storage systems.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 62.85 Billion

USD 62.85 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 111.30 Billion

USD 111.30 Billion CAGR: 6.60% from 2026 to 2035

6.60% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: North America

North America Largest Region: Asia Pacific





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Class I Nickel Dominated the Market; Class II Nickel (NPI) to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Class I nickel had over 60% share in 2025 because to its high purity requirements in stainless steel, electroplating, aerospace alloys and battery-grade nickel sulphate manufacturing. The fastest-growing will be Class II nickel and nickel pig iron (NPI), as Indonesia's growth of large-scale production is bringing low-cost nickel to stainless-steel manufacture and continuing to influence global pricing structures.

By Application, Stainless Steel Segment Led the Market; EV Batteries to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Stainless steel accounted for the greatest market share of around 68% in 2025, on account of the large-scale industrial production, infrastructure expansion and the extensive usage of corrosion resistant materials. Between 2026 and 2035, the EV batteries category is anticipated to see the highest growth rate, driven by the rising use of NMC and NCA battery chemistries, which need high nickel content per vehicle and are directly correlated with the rise of global EV production.

By Mining Method, Open-Pit Mining Dominated the Market; Underground Mining to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Open-pit mining captured almost 65% market share in 2025, driven by the vast laterite ore reserves in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil, facilitating high-volume, cost-effective mining. Underground mining is likely to increase the quickest since sulphide ore resources that yield battery-grade nickel demand deeper extraction technologies and support premium pricing in EV supply chains.

By End User, Steel & Alloy Industry Led the Market; Battery Manufacturers to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The steel and alloy industry dominated the market with a share of over 55% in 2025 owing to the continuing need for stainless-steel production globally across the industrial and infrastructural sectors. Battery makers are projected to develop at the fastest CAGR of around 18.2% from 2026–2035, owing to rapid growth of EV battery manufacturing capacity and large-scale procurement by major companies such as CATL, LG Energy Solution, and Panasonic.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region had the biggest share in the Nickel Mining Market due to Indonesia being the largest producer of nickel and the presence of large-scale stainless-steel and EV battery industries in China. Indonesia accounts for over 48.6% of regional output and is the world centre for nickel pig iron (NPI) production and processing operations. The area benefits from integrated supply chains that include mining, refining and downstream manufacturing.

The U.S. Nickel Mining Market, including consumption, was valued at USD 5.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period. Demand from stainless-steel manufacturing, aerospace superalloys and the fast-growing EV battery industry are driving expansion in the U.S. Nickel Mining Market. local mining production remains modest but governmental assistance via vital mineral projects and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is driving the development of local nickel supply chains.

The Europe Nickel Mining Market is estimated to be USD 9.08 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.74 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% during 2026–2035. Europe Nickel Mining Market is a prominent worldwide player, driven by robust stainless-steel production, aerospace manufacturing, and the need for EV battery materials. Big contributors to demand include countries, such as Germany, France and Finland, while geopolitical events have hastened diversification away from Russian supply to Canadian, Australian and Indonesian producers.

The fastest expanding geographical market is North America on account of increased investment in EV battery supply chains, vital mineral security regulations and local mining development activities. US accounts for around 62.5% of regional demand backed by stainless steel, aerospace and growing EV production needs.

EV Battery Demand and Stainless-Steel Dependency to Sustain Long-Term Market Expansion Globally

The Nickel Mining Market is likely to continue its expansion owing to the combination of structural demand from manufacture of stainless-steel and EV battery manufacturing. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles is greatly boosting the need for battery-grade Class I nickel, with stainless steel remaining a profitable, stable, and large-scale industrial consumption foundation. Both these demand pillars contribute to a long-term growth trajectory driven by industrial expansion, energy transition trends and global infrastructure development.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Nickel Mining Market Report:

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel)

Vale S.A.

BHP Billiton

Glencore plc

Jinchuan Group

Sherritt International

Sumitomo Metal Mining

First Quantum Minerals

South32

Anglo American

Wyloo Metals

Talon Metals

IGO Limited

Eramet Group

Horizonte Minerals

Lundin Mining

Panoramic Resources

PT Aneka Tambang (Antam)

DMCI Mining

Nickel Asia Corporation

Recent Developments:

2023: Glencore, Stellantis, and Volkswagen's battery unit PowerCo reached a USD 1.00 billion agreement in June 2023 through ACG Acquisition Company to acquire two nickel mines in Brazil, securing battery-grade sulphide nickel supply for European EV battery manufacturing programmes.

Glencore, Stellantis, and Volkswagen's battery unit PowerCo reached a USD 1.00 billion agreement in June 2023 through ACG Acquisition Company to acquire two nickel mines in Brazil, securing battery-grade sulphide nickel supply for European EV battery manufacturing programmes. 2023: Talon Metals and Tesla signed a nickel supply agreement in 2023 for up to 75,000 metric tonnes of nickel concentrate from Talon's Minnesota Tamarack project, representing one of the largest domestic U.S. nickel supply commitments to an EV manufacturer and reflecting the IRA's domestic content incentive impact on battery mineral supply chain investment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NICKEL SUPPLY CHAIN & PRODUCTION METRICS – helps analyze mining output trends, ore type distribution, and refining capacity across global regions.

– helps analyze mining output trends, ore type distribution, and refining capacity across global regions. BATTERY-GRADE NICKEL DEMAND METRICS – helps assess consumption trends across EV batteries, cathode materials, and energy storage applications.

– helps assess consumption trends across EV batteries, cathode materials, and energy storage applications. STAINLESS-STEEL CONSUMPTION & INDUSTRIAL USAGE METRICS – helps evaluate demand concentration across infrastructure, manufacturing, and alloy industries.

– helps evaluate demand concentration across infrastructure, manufacturing, and alloy industries. MINING METHOD & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps understand open-pit vs underground mining trends and HPAL technology integration.

– helps understand open-pit vs underground mining trends and HPAL technology integration. REGIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN & TRADE FLOW METRICS – helps identify import-export dependency, geopolitical risks, and regional production dominance.

– helps identify import-export dependency, geopolitical risks, and regional production dominance. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INVESTMENT METRICS – helps evaluate major mining companies, strategic partnerships, and critical mineral investment trends globally.

Nickel Mining Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 58.96 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 111.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.60% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Class I Nickel, Class II Nickel/NPI)

• By Mining Method (Open-Pit/Surface Mining, Underground Mining)

• By Application (Stainless Steel, EV Batteries, Electroplating, Superalloys, Others)

• By End User (Steel & Alloy Industry, Battery Manufacturers, Chemical Industry, Aerospace & Defence, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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