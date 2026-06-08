Quiltt Launches Thread, the AI Creative Partner for Life Enrichment

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quiltt, an Alpine Media Technology company, today announced Thread, the AI creative partner for life enrichment, available now inside the Quiltt platform and as a standalone product at quiltt.com/thread. Thread is built for the activity directors, life enrichment directors, and lifestyle directors who shape community life every day.

Thread helps activity professionals take person-centered, resident-led engagement to a new level, with a fraction of the planning time it once required. Monthly thematic content has long been the foundation. The Thread Program Arc builds on it, adding the ability to design life enrichment content around the actual residents in your community.

PROGRAM ARCS: A NEW MODEL

In Thread, a Program Arc is a multi-session series of activities designed not from a central monthly theme but from the residents themselves. The activity director gives Thread the starting point. Thread builds the arc. Each session expands into a full, person-centered activity guide in minutes.

Thread launches with four distinct program arc types: Study (sequential learning), Theme (modular exploration), Series (scheduled events), and Practice (progressive skill-building).

Practice Arcs carry the philosophical weight of the model. They ask not who a resident was before, but who he or she still wants to become. They say: the growth isn't over.

"For nearly a decade I was president of Activity Connection, a leading provider of monthly themed content for senior living. I learned what monthly themed content can do and what it cannot do. It can pack a calendar. It cannot know who is sitting in the room. It can help shorthanded teams in a pinch. It cannot turn a resident's life story, passions, and interests into proactive, personalized programming built around who they are. Thread can," said Mathew Guilfoyle, COO of Quiltt. "When an activity director discovers that a resident in the community spent forty years as a biology teacher, a Practice Arc builds a series of programs around that resident's expertise. That is resident-led programming taken to a level the industry has not seen."

WHAT EARLY USERS ARE SAYING

For activity professionals, one of the biggest barriers to person-centered programming has always been time. Thread is changing that.

"Confession time. Before I found Thread, I was doom scrolling on Pinterest and Facebook. I lost more sleep than I'd care to admit over party prepping and getting the calendar done. These days, the thing I rely on Thread for most is step-by-step guides for the residents and AI assistance. The time it gives me back, I spend in memory care with the residents," said Katie White, Activity Director at Whitefish at the Lakes. White also said Thread is replacing her ChatGPT subscription. "Thread does the same stuff but more focused and protected. Like Activity Connection but better, in my opinion. Simpler layout, and it connects with our Quiltt."

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Thread is available immediately and included at no additional cost with every Quiltt subscription. For communities without Quiltt, Thread Essentials is free forever, and the full Thread tier ($5/month) adds unlimited activities, all Community Libraries, Program Arcs, and newsletter content. Start at quiltt.com/thread, no credit card required.

ABOUT QUILTT

Quiltt is the senior living technology company that developed the Resident Engagement Intelligence framework and built the industry's first Resident Engagement Intelligence System (REIS). REIS exists to end resident isolation in senior living. The Quiltt platform places each resident's story, interests, life events, and engagement signals at the center of community life, giving care teams the intelligence to know who needs connection, why, and how to help. Quiltt is the Feel Good Choice for senior living communities that believe engagement is care. Learn more at quiltt.com.

Quiltt is part of Alpine Media Technology. Learn more at www.quiltt.com.

[MEDIA CONTACT]

Garin Gustafson

success@quiltt.com

www.quiltt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f6a4dcb-f213-4fda-a12a-a6137c20ca31