Genius Group Board Approves Buyback of up to 13.2 Million Company Shares

Approval for additional buybacks with the timing and amount to be decided by Management prior to Company’s Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2026.

Approval for 100% Utilisation of the Shareholders’ Buyback Mandate.

Board Adopts Net Asset Value per Share (NAVPS) as Key Company Metric.

SINGAPORE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized management to buy back up to 13.2 million Class A Ordinary Shares prior to the Company’s Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2026, representing 100% utilisation of the buyback mandate approved by shareholders at the 2025 AGM.

The Board’s authorization, made on June 7, 2026, is pursuant to Proposal 7 of the Company’s 2025 AGM held on July 7, 2025, in which shareholders approved a buyback of up to 20% of issued Class A Ordinary Shares (a maximum of approximately 17.6 million shares). Between August and January 2026, the Company executed four separate buybacks totalling 4.4 million shares, leaving 13.2 million shares of authorised capacity under the mandate, which expires on June 30, 2026.

Buybacks may be effected, at management’s discretion as to timing and amount, in one or more transactions on the NYSE American or in off-market purchases, up to the authorized amount in accordance with the Singapore Companies Act 1967, SEC regulations and NYSE American listing rules.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, said “Genius Group is currently trading at a meaningful discount to its Net Asset Value. Returning that value to our shareholders by reducing the share count is one of the highest-conviction capital allocation decisions this Board can take. We are aligned with our shareholders in building the balance sheet through our education businesses and dual-treasury strategy, and in communicating that value through our NAVPS metric. We thank our Board for today’s approval, and we are committed to utilising as high a proportion of this mandate as we can within the one-month window.”

Company’s Key Metric Focus on Net Asset Value per Share (“NAVPS”)

Further to the Company’s recently launched AI Treasury strategy, the Board has also voted to make Net Asset Value per Share (“NAVPS”) a key metric for the Company. NAVPS is defined as the Company’s total assets less total liabilities, divided by the total number of outstanding shares.

The Company’s NAVPS was $0.60 at the end of Financial Year 2025 (audited). The Board believes the combination of (i) growing the Company’s net assets through its education businesses and dual-treasury strategy, and (ii) reducing the share count through buybacks and previously announced retirements, will compound NAVPS growth in 2026 and beyond.

Going forward, the Company intends to publish NAVPS quarterly, with publicly held securities in the AI Treasury marked to market at each quarter end, and Bitcoin in the Bitcoin Treasury marked to market once Bitcoin purchases recommence.

Future Anticipated Share Capital Reduction and Future Buybacks

Any and all reduction in share capital from the Board’s buyback approval and management’s subsequent actions are in addition to the previously announced 30.1 Million Shares identified by the Company from its ERL Share Count Exercise and ICC Arbitration Win that it intends to retire or remove from the Company’s public float. The amount also excludes the reduction of 10 million Class A ordinary shares as a result of the conversion of 10 million Class A shares to Class C shares previously disclosed by the Company.

Furthermore, shareholders will vote for a further 20% share buyback mandate at the upcoming AGM, valid for the next twelve months commencing July 7, 2026.

Details of the upcoming AGM are available on the Company’s 6-K here.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai