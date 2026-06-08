Empower, a CareCloud Company, Helps Wound-Care Provider Reverse More Than $1 Million in Alleged Overpayments

Certified coding and documentation expertise proves decisive in successful audit defense before the Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals

SOMERSET, N.J., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced that its compliance business, Empower Healthcare and Compliance (“Empower”), provided the certified coding and documentation analysis that supported a successful Medicare appeal reversing more than $1 million in alleged overpayments tied to advanced wound-care products and application services. The Administrative Law Judge (“ALJ”) found that the disputed services were medically reasonable and necessary and properly billed under Medicare rules.

“This outcome reflects what disciplined, claim-by-claim coding analysis can accomplish in a high-dollar audit,” said Mitchell Brie, CHC, President of Empower at CareCloud. “When the coding, documentation, and clinical record are aligned with Medicare policy and presented clearly, even substantial post-payment findings can be overturned. This case is representative of the type of audit defense work our team performs nationwide, particularly in complex wound-care and skin substitute audits. We were also privileged to work alongside Guillermo J. Beades, Esq., of Frier Levitt, whose leadership of the appeal helped present a compelling case before the ALJ. It is exactly the kind of collaborative effort between legal, clinical, and coding experts that gives providers the analysis, knowledge, and confidence to defend their claims.”

“This result demonstrates the value of combining compliance expertise with technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “Providers are facing increasing audit activity and reimbursement pressure from both government and commercial payers. Through Empower, we are expanding our ability to help healthcare organizations protect revenue, defend appropriately billed claims, and strengthen financial performance across the reimbursement lifecycle.”

The matter arose from a post-payment audit in which a Unified Program Integrity Contractor (“UPIC”) alleged significant overpayments against an experienced wound-care provider. The disputed claims involved a Q code for a cellular and/or tissue-based product billed to CMS, along with associated application services including CPT codes 15271 and 15272. The contractor challenged coverage, medical necessity, and coding — a pattern increasingly common in advanced wound-care audits — with the findings carried forward at the Medicare Administrative Contractor (“MAC”) and Qualified Independent Contractor (“QIC”) levels.

Empower’s role centered on rebuilding the coding and documentation record on a claim-by-claim basis. Empower’s certified coding expert analyzed code selection, modifiers, units, documentation sufficiency, and product reporting, then translated those complex billing and documentation issues into clear, plain-language terms for the ALJ. That analysis aligned the clinical documentation, operative and progress notes, and product records with applicable Medicare policy to demonstrate that each disputed date of service met the agency’s “reasonable and necessary” standard and supported the ALJ’s ruling and reversal of more than $1 million in alleged overpayments.

This success reflects the strategy behind CareCloud’s acquisition of Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, LLC, which closed on May 22, 2026. By pairing Empower’s compliance expertise with CareCloud’s AI-powered technology and revenue cycle management solutions — relied on by more than 45,000 providers — the combined company is uniting revenue integrity and audit defense so providers keep more of what they have rightfully earned.

About Empower

Empower is a full-service healthcare compliance and advisory firm trusted by providers and healthcare organizations nationwide. Founded by Mitchell Brie, CHC, Empower helps medical practices and health systems navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape through services spanning compliance and ethics, privacy and security, revenue integrity, and merger and acquisition support. The firm is known for its proactive, education-first approach to audit defense, risk mitigation, and regulatory readiness. Empower was acquired by CareCloud, Inc. on May 22, 2026, and now operates as a CareCloud company.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. The Company’s suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps healthcare organizations increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers rely on CareCloud’s solutions and services across revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, patient experience management, business intelligence and digital health.

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For additional information, please visit carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations, or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition of Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, LLC, the integration of Empower’s operations and personnel, the anticipated immaterial financial impact of the transaction, the expected growth and cross-selling opportunities arising from the acquisition, the Company’s ability to offer compliance services to its providers, and the Company’s acquisition strategy, growth, profitability, and AI initiatives. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct.

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SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com