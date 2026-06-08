A Security Emerges from Stealth with $37M in Funding to Outpace Weaponized AI

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Security , the platform fortifying organizations against weaponized AI by discovering and remediating real attack paths, today emerged from stealth with $37 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Cyberstarts and notable angel investors including Wiz CEO Assaf Rapaport, Cyera CEO Yotam Segev and Cerca Partners. A will use the capital to scale growth and expand its autonomous offensive security platform that identifies and addresses exploit paths before they are utilized by malicious agents.

“AI has changed the speed and scale of offensive cyber operations. Attackers are using agentic capabilities to find, chain and exploit weaknesses across environments, at a pace that human teams relying on manual processes cannot match” said Yossi Torati, CEO and co-founder, A. “A is the only platform built to beat weaponized AI at its own game. Operating autonomously with full contextual awareness, we don't stop at identifying and prioritizing isolated vulnerabilities. We discover the real-world exploit paths AI-enabled attackers will use to cause breaches, downtime, and business disruption and help organizations eliminate them before anyone gets the chance.”

A arrives at a critical moment; adversaries weaponized frontier AI models before defenders did, and the gap is widening every quarter. Anthropic's Mythos has surfaced thousands of zero-days across the most widely used operating systems, and even unsophisticated cybercriminals are weaponizing these capabilities and deploying at scale; Anthropic's recent research identified attackers already orchestrating the full kill chain autonomously across all 14 MITRE ATT&CK tactics. Offensive operations now happen at machine speed, with malicious agents constantly crawling environments, identifying and chaining vulnerabilities, and automating exploits to compromise critical assets and disrupt business operations.

“Malicious AI tooling is now allowing even the least sophisticated threat actors to gain access to nation-state capabilities and deploy them at scale, enabling them to script vulnerability chains and compromise businesses,” said Matt Hart, CISO, PTC. “Mythos and other frontier models are direct evidence of this. A is a game changer, giving us a critical tool to validate exploitability and better protect our business. We operate in industries where even a moment of failure is not an option. As a CISO, I see A as a future foundational technology, enabling businesses to outpace attackers and fortify their defenses before weaponized AI can exploit weaknesses.”

A is the platform built for this new reality. Unlike periodic pentests and manual risk assessments that simply flag abstract risk hotspots, A continuously identifies cross-domain attack paths and validates exploitability, demonstrating how AI-enabled threat actors will chain weaknesses to exploit the business, and remediating before they do. A’s offensive and defensive AI agents stress test domains across an environment with scoped execution and full audit trails, then drive remediation both at the source and across compensating controls to eliminate exploit paths and deliver proof that closure is real, not assumed.

“Today’s cyber defenders need a weapon that can beat weaponized AI to the punch,” said Guru Chahal, Partner, Lightspeed. “We believe A Security is that platform. The days of theoretical risk are over. Threat actors are deploying agents that turn theory into practice 24/7. It is our privilege to partner with this incredible team that's tilting the balance of power back in defenders’ favor by assessing their defenses to both identify gaps and then close them at the speed of AI.”

“We invested in A because we believe the security industry is underestimating how dramatically AI is changing offensive cyber operations,” added Hila Zigman, General Partner, Cyberstarts. “Attackers are already operating with autonomous capabilities, at a speed and scale defenders were never designed to handle. What stood out to us about A from day one was the team’s deep understanding of real-world offensive operations, combined with a clear vision for how autonomous security must evolve in the AI era. They are building exactly the kind of platform organizations will need in a world of weaponized AI.”

Prior to founding A, Torati spent nearly two decades helping global enterprises combat sophisticated cyberattacks and build practical resilience against high-impact risks. He most recently served as Director of Enterprise Security at incident response leader Sygnia, where he regularly engaged top-tier APTs and coordinated global incident response programs. A’s co-founders, Omer Gull and Yuval Itzchakov, bring deep experience from Check Point Software, Hunters, and the Israel Defense Force Unit 8200, combining red-team, vulnerability research, and large-scale AI and cybersecurity engineering expertise.

“Our view of Exposure Management goes beyond identifying and prioritizing risks and vulnerabilities,” added Francisco Donoso, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Beazley Security. “We focus heavily on meaningful risk reduction and, with A as part of our solution, we can identify, validate, and help remediate in-the-wild exploit paths at machine speed. This gives our joint customers the ability to find and address issues rapidly, before weaponized AI can exploit them, a capability that is critical in a post-Mythos world.”

A is already working with large organizations across finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure and technology, where security teams are under pressure to validate and close real attack paths faster than manual testing cycles allow.

To learn more about A, please visit www.a.security .

About A

A Security is the autonomous offensive security and remediation platform built for organizations where failure is not an option. A runs the full offensive lifecycle, continuously finding and chaining vulnerabilities to validate and eliminate real attack paths before weaponized AI can exploit them. The platform gets sharper with every campaign, logs every action with full auditability, and breaks the economics of attacks by demonstrating and remediating the weaknesses that malicious agents will exploit. Founded in 2025, A Security is backed by Lightspeed and Cyberstarts.

About Lightspeed Venture Partners

Lightspeed is a global, multi-stage, venture capital firm managing over $50B in assets. Since its founding in 2000, Lightspeed has been the first investor and an early backer of some of the most innovative companies in the world including Abridge, Anthropic, Castelion, Glean, Mistral, Navan, Netskope, Rubrik, Snap, Wiz, and more. Learn more at lsvp.com .



About Cyberstarts

Cyberstarts is one of the leading cybersecurity-focused venture capital firms globally, founded by renowned cyber investor Gili Raanan, and backing category-defining companies such as Wiz, Cyera, Island, and Fireblocks. The firm is known for partnering deeply with founders at the earliest stages to help build enduring cybersecurity companies. Learn more at https://www.cyberstarts.com/

Media Contact:

Will Clark

Marketbridge for A

A@marketbridge.com

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