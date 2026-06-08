Longevitix Launches Clinical Intelligence Platform for Preventive and Longevity Medicine

New York, NY, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevitix, a clinical intelligence platform for preventive and longevity medicine, today announced the launch of its AI-powered platform designed to help physicians deliver personalized, evidence-based continuous care at scale.

Built for longevity, concierge, functional medicine, integrative, direct primary care, preventive medicine, and med spa clinics, Longevitix transforms years of scattered patient data into one complete clinical picture. The platform unifies any labs, wearables, notes, intake forms and clinical history into physician-ready summaries, prioritized insights, personalized intervention plans, and patient-friendly reports.

As preventive and longevity medicine becomes more data-rich, physicians are being asked to interpret hundreds of biomarkers, continuous wearable streams, advanced diagnostics, and constantly evolving scientific literature, often without a single source of truth across labs, systems, and records. Longevitix was built to solve that gap.

“Preventive medicine is shifting from episodic checkups to continuous, personalized care, but the infrastructure has not kept up,” said Effie Arditi, Co-Founder and CEO of Longevitix. “Physicians are expected to synthesize years of fragmented data, understand risk across every body system, keep up with fast-moving science, and still deliver a clear plan the patient can act on. Longevitix turns that complexity into a unified, clinically governed workflow, with the physician at the center of every decision.”

At the core of the platform is a whole-body clinical intelligence layer powered by 15 organ-system AI specialists. Longevitix analyzes each patient across cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal, thyroid, liver, kidney, inflammatory, cognitive, musculoskeletal, gut, sleep, cancer screening, nutrition, emotional and social health, skin, and other relevant domains to identify risks that matter years before disease onset.

Unlike generic AI summarization tools or data dashboards, Longevitix is designed to support clinical reasoning. Every recommendation is traceable to the underlying patient data, cited science, evidence hierarchy, and physician-reviewed safety guardrails. The platform separates standard-of-care guidance from emerging evidence and areas requiring additional clinical judgment, giving physicians a safer way to navigate both established medicine and frontier longevity interventions.

“Longevity medicine requires more than flagging abnormal labs,” said Dr. Neil Panchal, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevitix. “The real value is in understanding trajectories, connecting signals across systems, and turning those insights into interventions that are clinically sound, personalized, and easy for patients to follow. Longevitix gives physicians the infrastructure to do that consistently, at scale.”

The platform also supports longitudinal care beyond the visit. With repeat assessments, progress comparisons, wearable integrations, lab updates, patient monitoring, and care team communication, Longevitix helps clinics move from static snapshots to evolving patient trajectories. Physicians can track changes over time, surface meaningful behavioral and biometric patterns, update care plans as new data arrives, and stay connected with patients between visits without adding unnecessary operational burden.

For patients, Longevitix turns complex clinical insight into clear, customized, white-labeled reports that can be printed, emailed, shared through the patient portal, or delivered through the mobile app. Patients can view their goals, reports, interventions, wearable data, and progress in one place, helping clinics strengthen adherence and maintain a continuous relationship between physician and patient.

The platform is also designed to fit into existing clinic workflows. Clinics can use Longevitix alongside their current EMR with export-ready SOAP notes, branded PDFs, clinical summaries, lab and wearable data flows, and configurable protocols, reference ranges, messaging, reports, and workflows that reflect how each clinic practices.

“Longevitix is not asking clinics to overhaul how they work,” said Arditi. “It gives them a clinical intelligence layer that fits naturally into their existing workflow, while helping them deliver the kind of high-touch, personalized, continuous care that patients increasingly expect.”

Longevitix is now available to clinics looking to expand their preventive and longevity medicine programs, improve clinical and operational efficiency, and deliver more personalized care at scale.

For more information, visit https://longevitix.co/.

About Longevitix

Longevitix is a clinical intelligence platform for preventive and longevity medicine. The platform unifies fragmented patient data across labs, EHR exports, PDFs, imaging, genetics, epigenetics, microbiome, hormones, wearables, intake forms, and clinical history, then analyzes it across major body systems to support physicians with evidence-backed insights, personalized intervention plans, patient-ready reports, and continuous care between visits. Built with physician-in-the-loop workflows, clinical guardrails, and configurable clinic protocols, Longevitix helps clinics deliver predictive, preventive, proactive, and personalized medicine at scale.