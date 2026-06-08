Totaligent Announces Featured Speaking Role at U.S.–Taiwan Innovation Forum, Advancing Global Biologics and Medical Tourism Collaboration

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) (“Totaligent” or “the Company”), an emerging leader in specialized infrastructure for the biologics space and intelligent business marketing data, today highlighted the participation of Ivan Klarich, President and Board Member of Totaligent and founder of the Aetherium Medical platform, at the Uncharted Impact x A-Team Hub Accelerator. This prestigious U.S.–Taiwan innovation forum was hosted at Warner Brothers Studios in Burbank, California.

The event convened global investors, government representatives, startup leaders, and innovation ecosystem participants to drive cross-border collaboration and accelerate high-impact technologies. Klarich delivered a featured presentation titled “Tomorrow’s Medicine Today: Access and Global Deployment – Bringing Innovation to the Real World.” His remarks emphasized strategies to overcome infrastructure, accessibility, and regulatory barriers to deliver advanced therapies to patients worldwide.

“Aetherium Medical, now fully integrated within Totaligent, exemplifies a transformative model for bridging clinical innovation with scalable global access,” said Klarich. “This is groundbreaking science that ensures patients can truly benefit from these advanced therapies.”

The Aetherium Medical platform, acquired by Totaligent through a strategic acqui-hire, serves as critical infrastructure connecting innovative biotechnology companies, particularly those developing AI-enabled biologics and regenerative therapies, with patients via ethical, efficient, and compliant medical-tourism channels in the Asia-Pacific region. By leveraging specialized cold-chain logistics, turnkey commercialization services, and robust governance, Aetherium provides the foundational “picks-and-shovels” infrastructure for the rapidly expanding biologics sector, anchored by Japan’s progressive regulatory environment.

The forum featured a high-level Taiwanese delegation, including representatives from a leading accelerator and venture capital firm that works closely with the Taiwan National Development Council. Additional attendees included officials from Taiwan’s National Development Council, which co-invests with private capital in promising ventures, along with a select cohort of young, government-supported entrepreneurs participating in a month-long U.S. immersion program.

Building on this momentum, Klarich has been invited to speak in Taipei, Taiwan, in August 2026 as part of a week-long international entrepreneur delegation program. This engagement will further strengthen U.S.-Taiwan ties and advance shared goals in healthcare innovation and global patient access.

About Aetherium Medical

Aetherium Medical is a specialized infrastructure platform that bridges innovative biotechnology companies—particularly those advancing AI-enabled biologic therapies—with global patients through ethical, efficient, and compliant medical-tourism channels in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform leverages partnerships such as GloMed Solutions for cold-chain logistics, commercialization services, and ethical governance. For more information, visit https://www.aetheriummedical.com/.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) is an innovative provider of omni-channel digital marketing solutions, specializing in targeted outreach to medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology professionals through its proprietary database of over one billion records. The Company is focused on strategic growth in high-potential sectors, including advanced biologics commercialization. For more information, visit www.totaligent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to achieve performance milestones, successfully integrate the Aetherium Assets, execute international collaboration initiatives, secure necessary approvals, and advance the Company’s growth strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

ir@totaligent.com

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495