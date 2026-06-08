RedCloud Signs Leading Beverage Manufacturer to RedAI; Lagos Deployment Scales to Up to 100,000 Retailers

London, UK and Lagos, Nigeria, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the technology company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced the signing of a leading beverage manufacturer (the “Customer”), one of the largest producers and distributors of carbonated soft drinks in the country. Through an initial three-month commercial engagement, the Customer will deploy RedCloud’s RedAI infrastructure across its Lagos route-to-market, under a tier-upgrade structure scaling to up to 100,000 retailers, to unlock new growth opportunities downstream FMCG distribution flow.

Structured under volume-based subscription tiers, RedCloud will deploy RedAI infrastructure and its Forward Deployed Officers—the Company’s field activation network—across Lagos State to identify untapped retail opportunities, secure verified Participant consent, and deliver Consented Participant Data and Derived Intelligence to the Customer through the RedAI infrastructure. The agreement marks RedCloud’s latest enterprise customer win in the Company’s highest-growth market, where revenue increased 68% year-over-year in 2025.

The agreement includes a defined tier-upgrade mechanic starting with 2,500 consenting participants for the Customer, scaling to up to 100,000 retailers to provide a structured commercial pathway for expansion across the Customer’s downstream distribution ecosystem.

Highlights

Customer: a leading beverage manufacturer, one of the largest producers and distributors of carbonated soft drinks in Nigeria.

Technology: RedAI infrastructure and associated products, powered by the RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) engine, integrated with field activation and mobile retailer app.

Scale: Indicative target of 2,500 consenting Participants onboarded onto RedAI; tier-upgrade mechanic providing a defined commercial pathway scaling to up to 100,000 retailers.

The RAID Engine: Real-Time AI Infrastructure for FMCG Distribution

At the center of this deployment is RedAI's RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) engine, the AI infrastructure layer designed to provide intelligence through user applications. RAID is trained on $6.9 billion1 of cumulative proprietary FMCG transactional data, including trading data across multiple cities within Nigeria. RedAI’s ‘Data Foundation’ has been aggregated across the RedAI infrastructure, and in March 2026 the first model within it outperformed industry benchmarks for accuracy across 3.7 million live FMCG transactions in an R&D validation — a level considered above benchmark for ranking and recommendation systems.

This engagement will further expand the proprietary trading dataset that trains the recently announced RAID engine, deepening RedCloud’s data moat in the FMCG segment and reinforcing the Company’s position as the intelligence infrastructure provider for high-growth FMCG distribution corridors. RAID is currently in deployment phase in Türkiye following the Company’s up to $50 million licensing agreement under its joint venture and is being rolled out across Saudi Arabia’s $68 billion FMCG market2 under the up to $30 million licensing agreement announced in April 2026, bringing combined contracted joint venture and licensing infrastructure revenue to up to $80 million based on jointly generated revenues in each market.

Use cases expected to be supported by RedAI in the future under this agreement include retail whitespace identification, distributor performance benchmarking, geospatial expansion planning, category penetration analysis, predictive demand forecasting, and suggested order recommendations — capabilities that form the foundation for the planned rollout of RedCloud’s three specialist RedAI agents in H2 2026, each designed to partially automate high-frequency and high-value FMCG supply chain decisions.

Strategic Significance

The Company believes this agreement represents continued commercial validation of RedAI and demand for better intelligence across the FMCG segment in Nigeria, RedCloud’s largest and fastest-growing operating market. The agreement follows RedCloud’s audited full-year 2025 results, reported on May 18, 2026, of $48.5 million in revenue and $3.2 billion in total transaction value across RedAI infrastructure (up 31% year-over-year), with cumulative trades across RedAI reaching $6.9 billion. The combined contracted joint venture and licensing infrastructure revenue from RedCloud’s up to $50 million Türkiye licensing agreement and up to $30 million Saudi Arabia licensing agreement totals up to $80 million.

For the Customer, the engagement seeks verified, real-time visibility into the company’s downstream retail footprint — historically a blind spot for FMCG manufacturers in Nigeria — and is expected to create the foundations to operationalise AI-driven decisioning across commercial and route-to-market functions.

Executive Commentary

Justin Floyd, Founder and CEO of RedCloud, said, “This agreement is exactly the kind of deployment the RAID engine is being built for — putting real-time intelligence into the hands of a leading Nigerian beverage manufacturer, in the highest-density FMCG corridor in West Africa. During 2025, our growth in Nigeria increased 68% with improving unit economics, and every enterprise win based on the promise of RAID deepens the proprietary dataset that we believe no competitor has been able to replicate. This is intelligence infrastructure embedded directly into how trade happens.”

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI infrastructure and associated products (‘RedAI’). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a trading infrastructure and related products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its infrastructure and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Soumaya Hamzaoui. For more information about RedCloud and its RedAI infrastructure, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the development and integration of real-time predictions through RedCloud’s RAID engine, the ability to successfully develop and deploy RAID and the three specialist RedAI Agents, the ability to generate revenue as a result of RAID and RedAI Specialist Agents under its joint ventures through its licensing agreements in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia and the successful execution of the agreement described in this press release and subsequent agreement for long-term deployment of the RedAI and RAID engine. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 18, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company’s website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

1 $6.9Bn value of FMCG goods traded across the RedAI infrastructure from January 2023 to December 2025.

2 $68Bn estimated Saudi Arabian FMCG market 2025 – Cognitive Market Research.

Contacts:

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