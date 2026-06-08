MACOM Introduces its Hot Via Chip Scale Technology to Eliminate Wire Bonds

LOWELL, Mass., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced a chip scale hot via process built on its AlGaAs diode technology. As an alternative to traditional chip and wire bonding and copper pillar-based surface mount technologies, MACOM’s hot via process simplifies surface mount assembly while delivering low insertion loss and high isolation.

Hot via technology enables direct surface mount attachment by routing RF signal and ground paths vertically through the die. By removing bond wires, customers can reduce assembly complexity, improve manufacturing consistency and minimize parasitics, thereby achieving high signal integrity and reliable performance into millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies.

“MACOM continues to build on its deep expertise in microwave technologies to address our customers’ evolving performance and integration challenges. Our new hot via-based AlGaAs process can reduce assembly complexity while improving the high frequency performance of our integrated components,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.

Ideal for applications including switches, limiters and other control functions, the new process will be deployed on MACOM’s proven AlGaAs diode technology.

MACOM’s first product using the AlGaAs hot via process technology is the MASW-011261, a broadband SP2T switch operating from 60 to 110 GHz. It delivers typical insertion loss of 0.9 dB, 30 dB isolation, and sub-20 ns switching speeds, all in a compact 1.87 mm x 1.98 mm chip scale package.

The MASW-011261 and MACOM’s hot via process will be on display at MACOM’s Booth #17035 at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2026) on June 9 to 11, 2026 in Boston, MA.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. To learn more, visit https://www.macom.com/.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com