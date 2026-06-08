AI in Oncology Market to Value USD 54.71 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 26.23% - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The AI in Oncology Market was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 54.71 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 26.23% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider.” Market growth is driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer globally, rising adoption of precision medicine, and growing integration of AI solutions in cancer diagnosis and treatment planning.

Globally, over 20 million new cancer cases are diagnosed annually, so healthcare providers are turning to AI-powered solutions to improve early detection, imaging analysis, risk assessment, and personalized therapy selection. For image-based cancer detection, AI systems have been shown to make diagnostic predictions with greater than 90% accuracy, which could lead to faster and more reliable clinical decisions.





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Rising Demand for Precision Oncology Drives Market Expansion

The trend toward personalized and targeted cancer care is driving AI-based oncology tools. Emerging pipelines including genomics, biomarker findings, and molecular diagnostics have generated a greater demand for platforms than ever to handle complex and integrated patient data. AI allows oncologists to incorporate genomic, imaging, pathology, and real-world clinical information and use it to achieve the best treatment decision. In addition, AI enabled imaging solutions can help achieve 95% diagnostic accuracy while decreasing the interpretation times, and the rapid adoption of AI based clinical decision-support systems in the institutes across cancer centers is further driving the market growth.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Azra AI

IBM

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Intel Corporation

GE HealthCare

NVIDIA Corporation

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

ConcertAI

Median Technologies

PathAI

MVision AI

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

In 2025, hardware is the leading category under the AI in oncology market holding a share of 40.2% driven by the growing need for high-performance computing infrastructure, including GPUs, AI chips, and edge devices globally. Software solutions is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market, as AI-based solutions are increasingly being integrated with diagnostic platforms globally.

By Cancer Type

In 2025, breast cancer was the largest segment of the AI in oncology market, accounting for an AI in oncology market share of 21.3% due to the increasing number of mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis for early detection and classification, bolstered by AI algorithms. The prostate cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing, driven by the increase in AI-assisted MRI interpretation and image-guided biopsy optimization.

By Application

In 2025, the most widespread application of AI in oncology was diagnostics, which occupied 37.3% of the total AI in oncology market due to the ever-increasing demand for accurate, point-of-care (POC), and high-throughput cancer detection devices. The chemotherapy category is projected to grow the fastest due to increase in use of AI tools to tailor drug dosing, predict toxicity, and assess responses to treatment.

By End Use

Hospitals dominated the AI in oncology market with the largest share of 49.3% during the forecast period due to the wide usage of AI-based imaging solutions globally. The highest growth rate is projected in the surgical centers and medical institutes with the rising demand for AI-powered robotic surgery systems globally.

Regional Insights:

North America held the dominant share of the AI in oncology market in 2025, owing to the high digitization rate of healthcare, presence of leading AI oncology players, and early adoption of AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. Advanced hospitals and cancer centers are applying AI to diagnostics, treatment planning and clinical research, accelerating adoption across the region.

The U.S. AI in oncology market size was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 25.17%. The growth drivers include the increasing investments in AI R&D, adoption of precision medicine, and the deployment of AI solutions in top cancer centers such as MD Anderson and Memorial Sloan Kettering.

The Europe AI in Oncology Market is estimated to be USD 1.21 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 27.54% during 2026–2035. Europe accounts for the second-largest share of the AI in oncology market in 2025, which is due to the presence of strong national healthcare systems, EU digital health regulations, and collaborative R&D initiatives such as Horizon Europe. Countries are rapidly embedding AI in hospital oncology workflows, diagnostics and treatment planning, improving efficiency and clinical outcomes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2026-2035 due to the increasing incidence of cancer, government support for AI initiatives, growing digital health infrastructure, and the need for enhanced diagnostic accuracy. Market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of AI-enabled surgical oncology and precision medicine platforms.

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Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Azra AI launched an enhanced AI oncology platform that combines genomic profiling with real-world patient data, enabling predictive analytics for faster clinical trial enrollment and personalized treatment recommendations.

, Azra AI launched an enhanced AI oncology platform that combines genomic profiling with real-world patient data, enabling predictive analytics for faster clinical trial enrollment and personalized treatment recommendations. In 2025, IBM expanded Watson for Oncology with advanced natural language processing (NLP) algorithms to integrate unstructured medical records and genomic data for better predictive insights and treatment recommendations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MARKET DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS – helps you understand the key growth drivers, market barriers, emerging opportunities, and challenges shaping AI adoption across oncology diagnostics, treatment planning, and drug discovery.

– helps you understand the key growth drivers, market barriers, emerging opportunities, and challenges shaping AI adoption across oncology diagnostics, treatment planning, and drug discovery. PESTLE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the impact of political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors influencing AI deployment in oncology worldwide.

– helps you evaluate the impact of political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors influencing AI deployment in oncology worldwide. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – helps you assess competitive rivalry, supplier power, buyer power, threat of substitutes, and barriers to entry within the AI in oncology ecosystem.

– helps you assess competitive rivalry, supplier power, buyer power, threat of substitutes, and barriers to entry within the AI in oncology ecosystem. AI TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover adoption trends of machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, predictive analytics, and generative AI technologies in cancer diagnosis and treatment workflows.

– helps you uncover adoption trends of machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, predictive analytics, and generative AI technologies in cancer diagnosis and treatment workflows. PRECISION ONCOLOGY & CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to AI-powered cancer detection, treatment optimization, biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and clinical workflow automation.

– helps you identify opportunities related to AI-powered cancer detection, treatment optimization, biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and clinical workflow automation. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their AI capabilities, oncology solution portfolios, strategic partnerships, innovation initiatives, geographic presence, and recent developments.

AI in Oncology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.22 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 54.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.23% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component Type (Software Solutions, Hardware, and Services)

• By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Tumor, and Others)

• By Application (Diagnostics (Pathology, Cancer Radiology), Radiation therapy (Radiotherapy), Research & Development (Drug design, development process, etc.), Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy)

• By End Use (Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Medical Institutes, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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