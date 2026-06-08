Gruv.AI Opens Early Access to Help Freelancers and Small Businesses Get Their First Week of the Month Back

SINGAPORE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gruv.AI, a Singapore-based software company, today opened early access to its product for freelancers and small businesses. The product helps users keep track of invoices, payments, fees, and monthly activity in one place, making it easier to start the month with clarity.

For freelancers and small businesses, the first few days of every month often disappear into closing out the last one while the next month is already moving.

Last month is not really closed. There are still payments to reconcile, fees to make sense of, and numbers to check. Meanwhile, this month’s invoices are already going out and work is moving again. The first few days disappear into catching up, and the real work waits its turn.

The idea is simple: make it easier to understand where things stand, so people can get back to work sooner.

For a freelancer, that means less time wondering when a payment will land, and more time on the next project. For someone running a business, it means knowing where things stand without living in a spreadsheet for the first four days of the month.

Gruv.AI already runs a set of free tools that freelancers and small businesses use today, including a free invoice generator ( https://gruv.ai/tools/free-invoice-generator ) and a freelance rate calculator ( https://gruv.ai/tools/freelance-rate-calculator ).

“I kept hearing the same thing from freelancers and small businesses: the first week of the month gets swallowed by last month’s numbers and this month’s invoices,” said Praveen Awasthi, founder of Gruv.AI. “We want Gruv.AI to give that week back to you, so you can spend it on the work that matters.”

Freelancers and small businesses can request early access to the full product now at gruv.ai (https://gruv.ai).

About Gruv.AI

Gruv.AI is a software company based in Singapore that helps freelancers and small businesses spend less time keeping up with invoices, payments, and monthly close-out, and more time on their work. Payments are processed through licensed banks and partners, while Gruv.AI provides the software experience around them.

Media contact:

Praveen Awasthi

Gruv Pte. Ltd.

connect@gruv.ai

gruv.ai ( https://gruv.ai )

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