Orion Announces Multimillion-Dollar Data Center Engagement to Deploy LED Lighting Solution; Thousands of Facilities in AI-Driven Building Boom Can Benefit from the Customizable Product, Company Says

MANITOWOC, Wis., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced its first customer deployment of its MPHL2 LED Lighting solution. The customized product, introduced to the market a few weeks ago, is able to bring energy efficiency in LED lighting to thousands of data centers.

In partnership with Orion’s channel partners, the solution was developed to meet the needs of hyperscale data-centers. The initial order is for a single location, with the expectation that the scope of work will expand over the coming months and years.

Orion’s linear lighting fixture is designed specifically to fit the architecture and floor plan of data centers. Made in Orion’s home state of Wisconsin, the MPHL2 is a customizable solution designed to be the product of choice for much of the current data-center building boom.

Orion’s MPHL2 enables significant cost savings as it serves to maximize efficiency, resiliency and decarbonization. The configurable solution is easily integrated at virtually any data center.

Of particular importance to the customer is Orion’s proprietary supply chain, which serves to reduce exposure to chokepoints, lengthy dwell times and market disruptions.

Data centers face extraordinary demands for energy. Requiring immense amounts of power, data centers have a mission-critical need to minimize the electricity consumption of their lighting systems.

Approximately 3,000 new data centers are being planned in the United States. ABI Research expects more than 10,000 data centers to be operational by 2030, with 2,000 more coming online by 2035. The immense amount of new construction is being driven largely by exponentially increasing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

“We are extremely gratified to partner with data-center customers to support their critical need to be energy efficient,” said Michael Ontrop, Orion’s Senior Vice President of Channel Sales. “Data centers can count on Orion to bring energy efficient solutions and on-time deliveries based on our manufacturing capabilities in Wisconsin.”

“Deployments of lighting at data centers is a milestone for Orion,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow. “We expect the momentum to build with follow-on deployments as the MPHL2 can be the answer for thousands of data centers coming on-stream. As I’ve said previously, the Orion MPHL2 is tailor-made for the worldwide data-center building boom, and we intend to become the provider of choice for much of it.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

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Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO Robert Ferri Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

pbrodin@oesx.com Robert Ferri Partners

(415) 575-1589

robert.ferri@robertferri.com



