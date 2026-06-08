ReconAfrica has Commenced Production Testing at the Kavango West 1X Discovery

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company” or “ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC), along with partners NAMCOR and BW Energy, have commenced production testing operations at Kavango West 1X (“KW1X”).

Highlights of the Production Test on Kavango Discovery:

Total of six optimized intervals, encompassing 420 m (1,378 ft.) of hydrocarbon bearing section to be isolated and tested across the Huttenburg and Elandshoek formations.

Huttenburg Formation: 75 m (246 ft.) of net hydrocarbon pay to be tested. 400 m (1,312 ft.) gross interval of high fractured carbonate reservoir.

Elandshoek Formation: 560 m (1,837 ft.) of hydrocarbon saturated section in highly fractured carbonate reservoirs. 81 m (265 ft.) of hydrocarbon fluorescence and oil shows. Oil sheen and oil bubbles at surface in the mud pits.







Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of the Company commented: "We are very excited to be conducting the first cased production test in Namibia. This test is a pivotal point in unlocking the commerciality of the Damara Fold Belt and has been designed to test for hydrocarbon phase and deliverability. Our team has done a fantastic job getting operations to this stage and now that testing has commenced, we look forward to evaluating and sharing results with everyone very soon. I want to personally thank the government of Namibia, our partners, members of the community where we operate, our investors and our dedicated team of professionals for helping ReconAfrica get to this exciting milestone.”

Kavango West 1X – Production Testing Underway

Downhole production testing operations at KW1X have commenced. The cement bond log was conducted prior to the end of May confirming that production testing could proceed with no additional cement work. Downhole perforation work is currently underway, managed by SLB and Halliburton services, following the delivery of perforation equipment to site. While permitting requirements for the transportation of the downhole testing equipment from North America to the Kavango West 1X drill site experienced minor delays, ReconAfrica continues to target disclosure of production test results to all stakeholders by late July.

As previously stated, plans are to test six optimized zones of interest (three in the lower Elandshoek formation and three in the shallower Huttenburg formation) with each zone test lasting up to 10 days. Any flow of natural gas or liquids to surface will be flared at this testing stage. Following a successful production test, the KW1X well would be temporarily abandoned and available as a future producing well.

ReconAfrica continues to take the steps required to advance appraisal drilling locations on the Kavango discovery following the completion of the production test at KW1X. Preparations for the appraisal well are proceeding with specific permitting applications and site preparations underway for the Kavango West 2A (“KW2A”) appraisal well. We plan to spud this well before the end of the third quarter of this year pending final permitting and regulatory approvals.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in exploration and appraisal onshore Namibia, Angola and Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licenses and access to ~13 million contiguous acres and operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: investors@reconafrica.com

Media Inquiries Email: media@reconafrica.com

Telephone: 1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, results from production testing, net pay and net reservoir calculations, the results from production and rate testing, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, final location of KW2A, and the Company’s commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form (“AIF”) dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.