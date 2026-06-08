Conexeu Sciences Reports Manufacturing Scale Up and Regulatory Progress for Lead CXU™ Wound Care Program

RENO, Nev., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) (“Conexeu” or the “Company”) today announced progress in manufacturing scale up and standardized formulation methods with its contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) for its lead CXU™ wound care device candidate. The Company is continuing preparations for a planned 510(k) premarket notification submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) during the first quarter of 2027.

During 2026, Conexeu continued transitioning the program from research stage development into the manufacturing, testing, and regulatory execution activities planned to support a future submission. As part of that effort, the Company has transferred standardized formulation methods to its CDMO and is advancing manufacturing scale up activities intended to support the production of CXU™ for regulatory testing.

“Advancing a medical device platform toward regulatory submission requires far more than promising early science,” said Miles Harrison, CEO and President of Conexeu Sciences. “It requires disciplined execution across manufacturing, analytical characterization, quality systems, preclinical testing, and regulatory strategy. We believe the progress achieved to date reflects the maturation of the CXU™ platform and positions us to continue advancing toward our planned first-quarter 2027 submission.”

Conexeu has received FDA pre-submission feedback through the Q-Submission process that has informed development planning for its initial wound care indication. FDA pre-submission feedback is advisory and does not constitute a determination of substantial equivalence, marketing clearance, or approval.

The Company is continuing manufacturing, testing, packaging, sterilization, and documentation activities planned to support its 510(k) submission. Conexeu’s lead product candidate is based on its proprietary CXU™ extracellular matrix platform (ECM), designed as a thermosensitive ECM, that remains flowable during preparation and application and then transitions into a gel scaffold at body temperature.

The manufacturing program is expected to support production of materials for analytical, chemical characterization, biocompatibility, sterilization, packaging, and other testing activities associated with the planned submission. Conexeu is also developing manufacturing controls and documentation intended to support production scale up as the program advances.

“Manufacturing transfer is an important operational milestone for the program,” said Brian Pilcher, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Conexeu Sciences. “We are moving beyond research grade formulation work and establishing controlled manufacturing processes intended to generate representative materials for regulatory testing. This work is an essential component of our planned 510(k) package.”

The Company is also evaluating manufacturing strategies to support future commercial scale production, pending successful completion of CXU™ development activities and receipt of required regulatory clearances.

Conexeu continues to target submission of a 510(k) premarket notification during the first quarter of 2027, subject to the development success of the planned testing, manufacturing, and documentation activities. The timing of the submission may be affected by the results and timing of ongoing testing, manufacturing execution, supplier readiness, and regulatory considerations, including the possibility that additional work may be required.

Conexeu's intended commercial strategy is focused on the unique flowable characteristics of CXU™ for multiple potential wound care applications [1] [7] [9]. Wounds like post-Mohs defects, dehiscent, burn, and tunneling wounds have unique geometric challenges, where CXU™'s flowable, in situ-gelling format is designed to conform to and maintain continuous contact across complex, irregular wound beds, fill voids and tracts that sheets, meshes, and powders may not fully reach , and form a stable scaffold environment intended to support host cell integration and tissue remodeling as part of normal tissue restoration [3] [6] [7] [9] [10].

A 510(k) is a premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that a device is substantially equivalent to a legally marketed predicate device. Submission of a 510(k) does not ensure that the FDA will find the device substantially equivalent or grant marketing clearance.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU)

Building a new class of regenerative tissue therapies.

Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU™, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

About CXU™

CXU™ is designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated tissue related weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten Minute Tissue™, is a unique thermosensitive extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical studies, Ten Minute Tissue™ has demonstrated enhanced healing dynamics, organized scaffold formation, and a favorable (low) inflammatory profile, collectively supporting cell migration, proliferation and differentiation, with tissue integration and new tissue formation.

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending. Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1 driven skin laxity), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

Video: Ten Minute Tissue™, a Novel Liquid to Gel Formulation for Tissue Integration.

Important Notices

Conexeu's matrix, CXU™ is an investigational medical device candidate. Safety and effectiveness have not been established. It has not been submitted to or reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use.

All cited studies [1]–[10] are preclinical findings generated from in-vitro models and animal models. Animal physiology differs from human physiology, and these findings are not predictive of clinical performance or safety in humans. None of the cited studies evaluated CXU™ specifically in the wound care indications described (post-Mohs defects, dehiscent, burn, or tunneling wounds); these wound care applications represent the design-intent application of the underlying CXU™ platform, and supporting evidence in indication-specific preclinical models is being developed by the Company.

Media Contact

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Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the Company's device candidates, including B.R.E.A.S.T.™ and Ten Minute Tissue™, and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes; risks associated with the Company's planned 510(k) submission, including the possibility that the submission may not be completed within the anticipated first-quarter 2027 timeframe or at all; the risk that the FDA may not accept the 510(k) submission as filed, may request additional information, data, or testing, or may determine that the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate device; the risk that marketing clearance for the CXU™ wound-care device may not be obtained, may be delayed, or may be subject to conditions or limitations that affect the Company's commercial plans; changes in FDA regulatory policy, guidance, or review standards applicable to 510(k) submissions or the Company's identified predicate devices; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

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