TON Strategy Company Highlights Strong May Staking Performance and Approved TON Network Upgrades

LAS VEGAS, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (“TON Strategy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to supporting the TON ecosystem, today highlighted strong preliminary May staking performance and its vote in favor of important, recently approved network upgrades for The Open Network (“TON”).

Based on preliminary information, May gross staking yield was approximately 1.48%, compared to 1.39% in April 2026. On an annualized basis, May gross staking yield represented approximately 17.80%, compared to approximately 16.7% in April 2026. As of May 31, 2026, TON Strategy held approximately 227.5 million TON, of which approximately 226.8 million TON were staked.

As a significant holder of Toncoin, TON Strategy supported the related configuration proposals as part of the Company’s ongoing participation in TON’s governance activities. These network upgrades represent meaningful developments for the commercial practicality of TON, and approved network changes took effect June 4, 2026.

The approved configuration changes are not expected to affect validation rewards. The upgrades are primarily intended to improve network performance, throughput and scalability while maintaining the staking mechanics that support TON Strategy’s treasury operations.

The network changes are intended to help TON handle higher levels of activity more efficiently. Specifically, upgrades included:

TVM 14 Upgrade — Introduces a number of smart contract execution improvements and simplifications that make development more predictable while reducing edge-case behavior across the network.

— Introduces a number of smart contract execution improvements and simplifications that make development more predictable while reducing edge-case behavior across the network. Full Collated Data Generation & Validation Optimizations — Enables validators to generate and process more complete collated data, improving validation efficiency, block processing speed, and overall network performance.

— Enables validators to generate and process more complete collated data, improving validation efficiency, block processing speed, and overall network performance. Block Sync Overlay — Adds a dedicated validator communication layer that accelerates propagation of block data across the network, reducing synchronization delays and improving network responsiveness.

— Adds a dedicated validator communication layer that accelerates propagation of block data across the network, reducing synchronization delays and improving network responsiveness. Expanded Validation Capacity — Increases the maximum collated data size processed by validators, supporting greater transaction throughput and providing additional capacity for future network growth.

— Increases the maximum collated data size processed by validators, supporting greater transaction throughput and providing additional capacity for future network growth. Validator Infrastructure Improvements — Adjusts validator staking parameters to allow larger stake concentrations on fewer machines without excluding smaller validators, improving operational efficiency while maintaining decentralization.

— Adjusts validator staking parameters to allow larger stake concentrations on fewer machines without excluding smaller validators, improving operational efficiency while maintaining decentralization. Network Security & Resource Controls — Introduces additional resource limits and operational safeguards designed to improve resilience against spam, congestion, and denial-of-service attacks.

“These network upgrades represent another important step as TON continues to develop for high-volume consumer applications tied to the Telegram ecosystem,” said Kevin Wilson, CEO of TON Strategy Company. “By improving the way validators process and communicate activity, TON is continuing to make the network faster, more reliable and more usable as activity grows. As one of the largest validators of Toncoin, we voted in favor of these upgrades because we believe continued protocol-level development is important, as TON works to support broader real-world utility over time.”

The approved June upgrades represent the latest step in a series of recent TON ecosystem improvements focused on making the network faster, less expensive and easier to build on. In April 2026, TON network upgrades improved block times, transaction speed and transaction costs, while recent Acton developer tooling initiatives focus on simplifying how applications are built, tested and deployed on TON. Together, these developments reflect continued progress toward making TON more usable for high-volume applications, including agentic AI, across the Telegram ecosystem.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business and growth strategy; the expected benefits, utility, growth, adoption and development of the TON blockchain and Toncoin ecosystem; the timing, implementation and impact of TON network upgrades. Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our incursion of significant net losses and uncertainty whether we will achieve or maintain profitable operations; our ability to grow and compete in the future, and to execute our business strategy; our decision to implement a cryptocurrency treasury strategy, whereby we acquire Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (“TON”) blockchain and our dependence on TON and Toncoin as a result of this strategy; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; our financial results and the market price of our common stock may be affected by the price of Toncoin, and our Toncoin holdings will be less liquid than cash and cash equivalents; changes in the broader digital asset regulatory landscape and as it relates to TON and Toncoin and our failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements and risks related to any actions we may take to prevent or correct such failure; the availability of opportunities to stake Toncoin; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; the competitive market in which we operate; our ability to increase the number of our strategic relationships or grow the revenues received from our current strategic relationships; our ability to develop existing services or acceptable new services that keep pace with technological developments; our ability to successfully launch new product platforms, including MARKET.live, the rate of adoption of these platforms and the revenue generated from these platforms; our ability to deliver our services, as we depend on third party providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified management personnel; our susceptibility to cybersecurity incidents and other disruptions, particularly as it relates to our holdings of Toncoin; our ability to maintain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of, and our ability to operate our business and effectively manage our growth under evolving and uncertain global economic, political, and social trends, including legislation banning or otherwise hampering the digital asset landscape, inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary concerns; and other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which is accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our Investor Relations page on our website at www.tonstrat.com/shareholders .

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.