Winners Inc. To Stream Live In-Game Prediction Markets Trading During Knicks Game 3 With President Trump Attending NBA Finals At Madison Square Garden, New York

Company’s Prediction Market Aggregator, Trade and Execution Platform “Mevu.com” will feature live traders placing In-game trades on Winners YouTube Channel, allowing fans to participate in prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket within the single platform

LAS VEGAS, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRSD) (WNRS) (“Winners” or the “Company”), a specialized provider of predictive sports analytics, artificial intelligence data products, and infrastructure to the growing sports tech and prediction market sector, today announced that the company will feature a live in-game trading event on prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket during Knicks and Spurs Game 3 of the NBA finals, with President Trump in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

Mevu.com (me vs u) is the first US-based aggregator, trading, and execution mobile application that allows registered users in legal jurisdictions to trade sports on all licensed prediction exchanges (Kalshi, Polymarket) within a single platform. Mevu links all exchanges, and provides enhanced insight including player stats, live odds, injury and weather reports with direct trade execution and liquidity routing to major prediction exchanges with a single application. Fans can follow trades being made pre-game as well as during game 3 finals of the Knicks vs Spurs on the Winners Youtube Channel located at:

https://www.youtube.com/@winners-inc

Prediction Markets Enter Arenas, Bars, and Fans' Daily Lives

After the NBA Finals began, prediction markets themselves became part of the game's hype. As of June 6th, Polymarket's '2026 NBA Champion' market page shows a cumulative trading volume exceeding $413 million, with a daily volume of around $2 million. Kalshi's trading volume for NBA Finals-related markets reached approximately $274 million. Additionally, derivative markets around Finals MVP, series score, player statistics, celebrity attendance, etc., continue to attract traders.

What's different this time is the increasingly visible presence of prediction markets in this New York celebration. From prediction market platform Kalshi partnering with Madison Square Garden as an official partner, gaining massive exposure, to widespread fan and merchant participation in betting around probabilities, attention, and entertainment consumption. This NBA Finals is not just a major sporting event; it's also a celebration for prediction market platforms.

Adding to the night’s historical importance, more than a decade after attending his last Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, President Trump is making a rare trip back to New York City as president to cheer for them in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Monday night. Invited by Knicks owner James Dolan, he will be the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game.

“I've been a Knick fan for a long time," President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office last week, a day after New York rallied to win Game 1. "I watched that end of the game and they were dominant — really amazing.”

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the live action of the NBA finals showing the world and fans why prediction markets are becoming increasingly more favorable than sportsbooks as a new asset class,” stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Winners inc. “Mevu.com is the first application of its kind, allowing fans of all sports to trade prediction markets with greater insight and edge on a simple and easy to follow user interface, allowing access to multiple prediction markets and claiming your win pre-game, during game or immediately after the event. We are absolutely seeking to take advantage of this opportunity for our shareholders and new investors to debut the launch of Mevu.com for fans everywhere during these NBA finals with the Knicks and New York, especially with our President Trump in attendance for this historical night in sports,” further stated Friedman.

Winner's Inc. recently announced its SEC qualified Regulation A+ offering for $5,000,000, presenting an unprecedented opportunity for both accredited and non-accredited investors to participate as stakeholders in the prediction market sector. For those seeking to obtain shares in the Winners Inc. REG A funding round, the registered offering may be seen here:

https://invest.otcwinners.com/

As an AI technology-driven and blockchain company sitting at the intersection of sports, digital assets and trading on prediction markets, Winners Inc. expects to play a crucial role in cultivating a distinctive business model as one of the first public companies within the sector.

About Winners, Inc. (OTC: WNRS)

Winners, Inc. (http://www.winnersinc.com) delivers high-quality AI-driven predictive sports analytics, content, and data products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Moneyline Sports, Inc., the company gives sports fans and traders an inside edge by using professional wagering tools, streaming sports, and Generative AI messaging. Its flagship platform, Mevu.com, provides an innovative trading and execution interface for prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket. For those interested in learning more about the Winners Inc. Reg A+ offering and investment opportunity, interested parties may contact the Company directly at info@winnersinc.com or view the offering on the Company’s website at https://invest.otcwinners.com/.

About Moneyline Sports

Moneyline Sports, Inc.(http://www.moneylinesports.com) is a Nevada-based sports technology company that provides predictive sports analytics and data products for US sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA, driven by AI and machine learning.

Media Contact:

Winners Inc.

305.460.5777

info@winnersinc.com

Legal Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Exchange Act of 1934, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals and assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this release may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," or statements indicating certain actions such as "may," "could," or "might" occur. Such statements reflect the current views of WNRS and its affiliated companies with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including competitive market conditions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. Neither Winners Inc. Moneyline Sports, nor its affiliates or subsidiary companies, undertakes any responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements contained in this news release.