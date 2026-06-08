NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Housing Shortage Leaving Millions Unable to Enter the Housing Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “America’s Housing Crisis Fuels Demand for Affordable, Factory-Built Home Innovation,” featuring BOXABL .

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/m6TD0

To read the original editorial, visit: https://nnw.fm/8TgMM

Realtor.com estimated that approximately 1.36 million housing starts occurred while the country continued facing a supply deficit of more than four million units. When combined with median home prices around the $400,000 range, analysts estimate the total addressable demand for needed housing extends into the trillions of dollars. The shortage has also disproportionately impacted younger generations, with millions of potential Gen Z and millennial households reportedly unable to enter the housing market because of affordability pressures and limited inventory.

Traditional construction approaches have struggled to close the gap quickly enough. Labor shortages, zoning challenges, material costs and lengthy build timelines continue to constrain the pace of development in many regions. Increasingly, factory-built and modular housing models are being discussed as potential solutions capable of accelerating production while reducing costs and construction complexity. That shift in attention has created growing interest in companies such as BOXABL, which is seeking to apply scalable manufacturing principles to the housing sector through foldable, factory-built homes designed for rapid deployment.

About BOXABL

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL’s innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL’S flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL’s facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120-square-foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation-setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units or larger single-family homes.

For more information, please visit https://www.boxabl.com/ir

About FG Merger II Corp.

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

For more information, visit https://fgmerger.com/

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FGMC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/FGMC

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio , a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW) , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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