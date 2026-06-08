SunCar Wins Insurance Management Contract for Aistaland, a Luxury EV Brand Backed by Huawei

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “SunCar”) (NASDAQ: SDA), a leader in delivering AI-powered B2B auto insurance and services in China, has won the contract to manage auto insurance for Aistaland, a luxury EV brand co-developed by Huawei.

SunCar is currently working with five other Huawei partner brands. Winning the Aistaland contract is a major milestone for the Company. SunCar is now the exclusive insurance partner for all Huawei luxury EV partner brands. Adding yet another luxury EV brand to SunCar’s platform highlights the effectiveness of the Company’s AI-powered insurance and auto services in meeting the high demands of luxury EV drivers. It also demonstrates SunCar’s commitment to furthering its Huawei Qiankun partnership.

SunCar will create customized insurance solutions for Aistaland that integrate insurance services into Huawei’s Qiankun intelligent vehicle system. Using SunCar’s extensive vehicle database and Doubao’s large language model, the Company will build dedicated AI models which calculate vehicle and driver risk, accurately match insurance policies, predict maintenance needs, and reduce claims costs.

The Company will leverage its network of 48,000 automotive service providers to provide Aistaland owners with one-stop insurance + automotive services support. These services include underwriting process management, claims processing, roadside assistance, and routine and emergency maintenance.

Zaichang Ye, Chairman and CEO of SunCar, stated, “Successfully winning the bid for Aistaland's auto insurance business is high recognition of the strength of the Company's AI technology and luxury EV service capabilities. This partnership is an important step in SunCar's effort to solidify its position within the Huawei ecosystem and expand in the luxury EV market.”

“SunCar will leverage its AI-powered platform to deliver customized auto insurance services that align with Aistaland's brand objectives and meet its drivers’ specific needs. We look forward to extending our partnerships in Huawei’s Qiankun ecosystem, steadily expanding AI-powered insurance applications in intelligent vehicle services, and creating greater value for all our auto partners.”

SunCar has established deep auto insurance partnerships with more than 20 EV brands including Tesla, Xiaomi, NIO, XPeng, Li Auto, Zeekr, Avatr, Lotus, IM Motors, Leapmotor, HIMA (Harmony Intelligent Mobility), and Aistaland.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto insurance and services in China, the largest vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates AI cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://ir.suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the planned launch of AI-powered services, expected improvements in customer experience, potential cost reductions, and the development of SaaS solutions. These statements involve risks, including technology development challenges, market acceptance, regulatory approval requirements, and the ability to scale AI implementations. For a detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

SunCar:

Investor Relations: Mr. Breaux Walker

Email: IR@suncartech.com

Legal: Ms. Li Chen

Email: chenli@suncartech.com

SOURCE SunCar Technology Group Inc.