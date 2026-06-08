Astrotech Corporation's 1st Detect TRACER 1000 Receives ECAC Certification for Wand Swabbing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) announced today that its 1st Detect TRACER 1000 system has received the European Civil Aviation Conference (“ECAC”) certification for wand swabbing, approved for use in screening both passengers and cargo in aviation security operations.

“Wand swabbing certification extends our TRACER 1000 customer base to include airports that require wand swabbing,” said Tom Pickens, Chairman and CEO of Astrotech Corporation. “We believe our technology allows for a less intrusive method of passenger testing, while also reducing bottlenecks, allowing airports to process more passengers without sacrificing security stringency.”

The certification covers the TRACER 1000 for wand-based sampling, enabling checkpoint operators to collect trace samples from passengers and cargo without direct contact. The system satisfies the ECAC Explosives Detection Standard and Standard G1 under Concept of Operations Revision 38. The TRACER 1000 is a field-proven mass spectrometry solution deployed in 16 countries worldwide, providing laboratory-grade molecular identification in environments where no-touch collection is operationally required.

About 1st Detect

Based in Austin, Texas, 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for security and detection markets. A subsidiary of Astrotech Corporation, the company’s TRACER 1000 ETD® and TRACER 1000 NTD™ systems deliver laboratory-grade performance in portable designs built for real-world environments.

For more information, visit https://1stdetect.com.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation is an instrumentation company that that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for explosives and narcotics.

AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the processing of biomass essential oils.

Pro-Control produces solutions using proprietary gas chromatography/mass spec chemical autonomous process control that is ideal for both the moon and earth.

EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental GC-MS for on-site testing of air, water and soil.

Astrotech is currently evaluating opportunities to identify, develop, and commercialize advanced technologies with applications in space, defense, industrial, and related markets.

Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as management's current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the lunar initiative; technical, engineering, regulatory, financial, operational, market, and commercial risks; the availability and cost of lunar transportation and launch services; the Company's ability to secure strategic partners, customers, government support, or financing; the uncertain timing and development of lunar resource markets; risks associated with autonomous lunar operations and advanced technology development; the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east, the Company’s use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact: Scott Bartley, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Astrotech Corporation | (512) 485-9530

Investor Contact: Matt Kreps, Managing Director, Darrow Associates | (214) 597-8200 | mkreps@darrowir.com