Navitas Introduces Isolated Through-Hole Package for SiC MOSFETs, Enabling Direct-Cooled Thermal Management

Direct-cooled thermal management offered by a reflow-compatible, isolated thermal pad significantly improves power density, reliability, and efficiency.

Integrated aluminum nitride substrate-based isolation reduces electromagnetic coupling, allowing higher switching speeds and lower EMI management costs.

Developed for 3300V, 2300V, and 1200V SiC MOSFET products.



TORRANCE, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced the launch of its new UHV-TO-247-4-ISO package, setting a new benchmark for high-performance discrete power devices.

Featuring over 12 mm pin-to-pin creepage and greater than 6000 V integrated isolation, the package is purpose-built for 1200 V to 3300 V GeneSiC SiC MOSFETs, delivering module-like performance in a compact discrete form factor. When compared with standard non-isolated through-hole packages, this package not only eliminates the need for external high-voltage isolation but also improves thermal and EMI performance. This expands Navitas’ packaging portfolio, including SiCPAK® power modules, QDPAK, TO-247-LP, and other high-performance solutions, for more efficient, denser, scalable power systems in energy, grid, and AI data centers.

System Benefits:

Integrated High-Voltage Isolation: By integrating an Aluminum Nitride (AlN) substrate, this package offers robust high-voltage isolation exceeding 6000 V — eliminating the need for external isolation materials and simplifying system design.

By integrating an Aluminum Nitride (AlN) substrate, this package offers robust high-voltage isolation exceeding 6000 V — eliminating the need for external isolation materials and simplifying system design. Direct-Cooled, Reflow-Compatible Thermal Management: A high-voltage isolated, reflow-compatible thermal pad lets the package mount directly to liquid- or air-cooled heat sinks, eliminating external TIM. This reduces R TH,J -HS by up to 60%, leading to up to 150% increased power dissipation capability, improving power density, reliability, manufacturability, and overall system cost.

A high-voltage isolated, reflow-compatible thermal pad lets the package mount directly to liquid- or air-cooled heat sinks, eliminating external TIM. This reduces R by up to 60%, leading to up to 150% increased power dissipation capability, improving power density, reliability, manufacturability, and overall system cost. Reduced Coupling Capacitance & Radiated EMI: Integrated high-voltage isolation reduces die-to-heatsink stray capacitance compared to external ceramic-based isolators, effectively minimizing common-mode noise and radiated EMI. This enables higher switching speeds and delivers improved power density, increased system efficiency, and reduced system-level costs associated with EMI mitigation.

Integrated high-voltage isolation reduces die-to-heatsink stray capacitance compared to external ceramic-based isolators, effectively minimizing common-mode noise and radiated EMI. This enables higher switching speeds and delivers improved power density, increased system efficiency, and reduced system-level costs associated with EMI mitigation. Superior Power and Thermal Cycling Lifetime: Built on a high-performance AlN substrate with active metal brazing (AMB) technology and a robust reflow-compatible heatsink interface, this package eliminates the need for external TIM and isolation materials from the system stack - delivering superior power cycling capability and enhanced thermal cycling lifetime.

Built on a high-performance AlN substrate with active metal brazing (AMB) technology and a robust reflow-compatible heatsink interface, this package eliminates the need for external TIM and isolation materials from the system stack - delivering superior power cycling capability and enhanced thermal cycling lifetime. Industry-Standard Form-Factor and Footprint: Compatible with the established high-voltage TO-247-4 form factor and lead geometry, this package allows effortless system integration with no redesign — while delivering superior performance, increased reliability, and lower total system cost.



“High-power system design is fundamentally challenged by the need to balance efficient thermal management with robust high-voltage isolation,” said Paul Wheeler, VP & GM of the SiC Business Unit at Navitas. “The UHV-TO-247-4-ISO package overcomes critical thermal and isolation challenges, delivering power module–class performance in a compact discrete form factor. As a highly efficient building block, it empowers system designers to unlock the full potential of GeneSiC TAP SiC MOSFET technology in next-generation applications such as immersion-cooled and liquid-cooled power electronics.”

Product Portfolio:

The UHV-TO-247-4-ISO package is offered in 3300V, 2300V, and 1200V SiC MOSFET ratings. This packaging breakthrough enables performance improvements in high-voltage grid-tied power conversion systems (PCS), solid-state transformers (SST), battery energy storage systems (BESS), and renewable energy applications.

Part Number V DS R DS,ON G5R06MT12UIK 1200 V 6.5 mΩ G5R12MT12UIK 1200 V 12 mΩ G4H11MT23UIK 2300 V 11.5 mΩ G4H23MT23UIK 2300 V 23 mΩ G4H22MT33UIK 3300 V 22.5 mΩ G4H45MT33UIK 3300 V 45 mΩ



The new package, together with its direct-cooled heatsink assembly, will be available at the Navitas Booth at PCIM Europe 2026, in Nuremberg, booth #544, Hall 9.

To request samples and product collateral, please contact a Navitas Sales Representative or write to info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra

info@navitassemi.com

Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect” or “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas and, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties. Our businesses are subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our respective business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.

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