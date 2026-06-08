Enovis Launches Spinamic® Hybrid Scoliosis Brace, Combining Corrective Performance with Improved Wearability for Children and Teens

Spinamic combines the curve-correction efficacy of rigid bracing with the comfort and mobility of dynamic braces, offering an optimal balance of therapy and patient wearability





Available in 10 off-the-shelf sizes with an adjustable three-point pressure system, the brace enables fitting, imaging, and adjustment in a single visit





Spinamic is now available in the United States, with regulatory clearance being pursued across additional markets worldwide





DALLAS, TX, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, today announced the launch of the DonJoy Spinamic® Hybrid Scoliosis Brace, to be distributed by its subsidiary, DJO, LLC. Supported by published clinical evidence demonstrating effectiveness in preventing curve progression in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis1(AIS), Spinamic rethinks traditional bracing by integrating dynamic support with structural control designed to provide in-brace correction while supporting improved wearability for children and teens with AIS.

A common spinal disorder in young people, AIS affects approximately 0.5% to 5% of adolescents worldwide.2,3 For decades, rigid bracing during skeletal growth has been the standard of care to prevent curve progression, but it often comes at a significant cost to the patient.4 Rigid braces may irritate skin, heighten stress, and lower self-esteem; for some adolescents, the psychological and physical burden leads them to stop wearing braces at all, preventing the overall clinical benefit.5 Flexible or "dynamic" braces offer improved comfort and mobility, but current evidence suggests they are less effective than well-designed rigid braces at controlling curve progression in AIS.6 Spinamic aims for the optimal balance of both approaches, with a hybrid design that integrates rigid corrective elements into a breathable mesh vest, using an adjustable three-point pressure system to maintain corrective forces while improving comfort and wearability, aiming to give adolescents a brace with which they can actually live.1

“By combining the corrective strength of a rigid brace with the flexibility and mobility of a dynamic solution, Spinamic helps eliminate the tradeoff scoliosis patients often face between effective treatment and maintaining their quality of life,” said Terry Ross, President of Enovis’ Prevention & Recovery business segment. “This launch reflects Enovis’ broader commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support patients across the full continuum of care and throughout every stage of their journey.”

Available in 10 sizes, Spinamic is not only designed for effectiveness, comfort, and patient compliance, but also for more streamlined patient visits and efficient clinical workflows. Adolescents can be fitted, have an in-brace X-ray taken, and receive any necessary adjustments, all in a single visit without the need to wait weeks for a brace to be made. Pressure regulators mounted to adjustable rail-type pressure plates may be positioned to align to the apex of most curve types, while an adjustable hump pad is placed at the base of the rib prominence to aid in derotation of the scoliotic curve as treatment progresses. The brace's cool air mesh fabric is breathable, hand-washable, and designed to be easy to put on, take off, and wear for extended periods.

Spinamic is now available in the United States. Enovis is pursuing regulatory clearance worldwide. For more information, click here.

About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com.

Trademark Notice

Spinamic® is a registered trademark of Value & Trust Company, Ltd.

Media Contact

Cristina Pasquino

Enovis Corporation

Cristina.Pasquino@enovis.com

References

1 Kim H, et al. The efficacy of a novel hybrid brace in the treatment of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis: a prospective case-series study. Children. 2025;12(3):328.

2 Menger RP, Sin AH. Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026. Updated April 3, 2023. Accessed May 26, 2026.

3 Tu Q, Xu W, Feng Y, Zhang Z, Zhuang W. Prevalence and determinants of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis from school screening in Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, China. Front Public Health. 2025;13:1595793. doi:10.3389/fpubh.2025.1595793

4 Dolan LA, Weinstein SL, Dobbs MB, et al. BrAIST-Calc: prediction of individualized benefit from bracing for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. Spine (Phila Pa 1976). 2024;49(3):147-156. doi:10.1097/BRS.0000000000004879.

5 CLEAR Scoliosis Institute. Side effects of scoliosis treatment. CLEAR Scoliosis Institute. Updated April 16, 2021. Accessed May 26, 2026. https://clear-institute.org/treating-scoliosis/side-effects-of-scoliosis-treatment/.

6 Weiss HR, Çolak TK, Lay M, Borysov M. Brace treatment for patients with scoliosis: state of the art. S Afr J Physiother. 2021;77(2):1573. doi:10.4102/sajp.v77i2.1573.

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