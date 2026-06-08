Datanomix Brings Production-Tested AI to Automate 2026

NASHUA, N.H., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datanomix , which builds Data-Powered Production™ software for precision manufacturers, will bring its production-tested AI to Booth #12059, North Building at Automate 2026, June 22-25 in Chicago. The company’s AI is already running on customer floors — embedded in the rhythm of production, producing answers operators can act on during their shift.



“There’s going to be a lot of AI at Automate this year, and most of it will be a demo on top of a static dataset,” said Greg McHale, Founder and CEO of Datanomix. “The question every shop owner asks at the end of the week is the same — are we getting better? That’s what our AI is built to answer. If it can’t answer that with real machine data on a real floor, it’s not AI for manufacturing.”

Three AI Capabilities Running on Real Shop Floors Today

Datanomix has embedded AI across three product areas, each tied to a specific shop-floor reality:

FactoryMate™ is a digital floor supervisor. It reads through production and labor data, surfacing the trends and bottlenecks your team would otherwise spend the morning hunting down. It powers Gemba walks, Kaizen reviews, and job-tracking work that get schedules back under control and improve on-time delivery .

is a digital floor supervisor. It reads through production and labor data, surfacing the trends and bottlenecks your team would otherwise spend the morning hunting down. It powers Gemba walks, Kaizen reviews, and job-tracking work that get schedules back under control and improve . TMAC ai™ , built with Caron Engineering , reads high-resolution machine data (spindle load, vibration, and tool wear) and uses AI to catch process drift before it turns into scrap, rework, or a broken tool. It runs in the background and only speaks up when something needs attention.

, built with , reads high-resolution machine data (spindle load, vibration, and tool wear) and uses AI to catch process drift before it turns into scrap, rework, or a broken tool. It runs in the background and only speaks up when something needs attention. G-Code Cloud™ + DNC uses AI to catch errors in programs, annotate files for operator training, and clean up program lists. It’s an assistant for the engineer who’s been at it for ten hours.





Same principle across all three: AI should make the answer clearer, not add another dashboard for someone to ignore.

AI Reaches Beyond the Largest Factories

For most of the past decade, the kind of visibility that mattered in precision manufacturing, predictive quality, real-time labor analytics, and autonomous tool monitoring lived only inside the largest plants. That’s changing.

“A 12-machine shop can now see their floor the way a Fortune 500 plant did five years ago,” McHale said. “That changes who can compete, and how. The future isn’t more automation for the sake of it. It’s automation that earns its keep. And that only works when shops have the data foundation underneath them.”

See It Live at Automate 2026

The Datanomix team will be at Booth #12059 in the North Building at Automate 2026 in Chicago, June 22-25, running live demos on real machine data. Shop owners walking the floor with a quote in their pocket for a robot, cobot, or pallet pool can also sit down with the team and run the numbers through the company’s Automation Investment Calculator . Machine count, shift coverage, and quoted hourly rate. All Real numbers from their shop.

For background, read AI in Manufacturing — Why Now Matters .

About Datanomix

Datanomix builds Data-Powered Production™ software for precision manufacturers who are done guessing at what's happening on their floor. The company’s core offerings include its flagship Production Monitoring system, G-Code Cloud™, TMAC ai™, and ToolAnalytix. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Datanomix software analyzes machine-generated data to uncover the root causes of production challenges and provides prescriptive coaching to resolve them. For more information, visit www.datanomix.io .



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