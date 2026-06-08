Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory to Participate in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights Conference on June 9, 2026

DURANGO, Colo., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “RMCF”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory”), America’s Chocolatier™ today announced its participation in The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights Conference being held June 9 in New York, NY.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s management team will deliver an investor presentation and host 1x1 meetings with investors. The presentation is currently scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please click here to register and view the live webcast presentation. For those unable to join the live session, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

The Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights Conference brings together executive management teams from approximately 20 micro and small cap companies across a diverse range of industries. This event provides a unique forum for discovering differentiated investment opportunities through company presentations, one on one meetings, industry insights and networking opportunities.

To request a meeting with the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory team, please reach out to your Small Cap Showcase & WTR Insights representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at rmcf@elevate-ir.com.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchisor of premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2026. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com