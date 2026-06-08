Consolidated Water Appoints Water Industry Veteran Sachin Chawla as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Growth

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water treatment plants, has appointed Sachin Chawla to the new position of senior vice president, strategy and growth.



He will direct and manage the company’s business development, sales and marketing activities, while helping the CEO advance M&A and broader business growth initiatives in support of the company’s strategic growth plan.

“Sachin brings to Consolidated Water more than 25 years of water industry leadership experience spanning public and private sector businesses,” said Consolidated Water CEO Rick McTaggart. “His background in large-scale desalination projects, public utility operations and complex project development will help us broaden our market reach, create new growth opportunities and drive the company’s next phase of growth.”

During 2025, the company reported record retail water volume in Grand Cayman, increased cash and working capital to support execution, and expanded its portfolio with new U.S. water treatment contract awards in Colorado and California that are expected to contribute to revenue primarily in 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, Consolidated Water reported growth in its bulk and services segments, supported by revenue from its newly commissioned Cat Island desalination facility in The Bahamas and continued strength in its operations and maintenance business. Looking ahead, the company expects to commission a second Cat Island plant in the second quarter of 2026 and anticipates beginning construction later this year on its 1.7 million gallon-per-day desalination project in Hawaii.

“I’m fortunate to join Consolidated Water at this exciting stage of its growth and development, as it looks to expand into new markets and complementary product lines, diversify revenue streams and widen its geographic footprint,” commented Chawla. “My track record in originating and advancing strategic growth opportunities, building durable customer and partner relationships, and aligning commercial pursuits with operational strengths complements Consolidated Water’s mission to deliver reliable, sustainable and innovative water solutions for the communities and customers it serves.”

Chawla holds a Master of Science in environmental science and engineering from Oregon Health & Science University and a Bachelor of Engineering in chemical engineering from MIT Manipal, India.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States.



The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment.

For more information, visit cwco.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks such as economic, operational, and industry-specific risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact



Investor & Media Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

Encore Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7450

Email Contact



