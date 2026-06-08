Wyoming, WY, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research peptide reference standards in the Koi Peptides laboratory catalog have broadened with the addition of new reference compounds for in vitro analytical use.

Each addition enters the catalog characterized by reverse-phase HPLC for purity, mass spectrometry for identity, and accompanied by a per-batch Certificate of Analysis (COA). The new reference materials are supplied strictly as research-use-only (RUO) compounds for laboratory and research applications.

Koi Peptides Adds New Research Peptide Reference Compounds for Laboratory Use

The expansion broadens the Koi Peptides research peptide catalog by organizing reference compounds into neutral research categories that reflect how laboratories typically structure procurement. New SKUs are added across the metabolic-research reference category, the tissue-repair-research reference category, the growth hormone axis reference category, and the mitochondrial-research reference category.

Within each category, the additions vary in sequence length, molecular weight, and counterion form. Each compound enters the catalog as one of the research-grade peptides characterized by analytical methods documented per batch. Analytical specifications for every lot are available in the COA-verified peptide documentation released alongside the material, with the lot/batch number printed on each vial.

All additions are supplied as lyophilized material in moisture-barrier packaging. No compound in this announcement is described by what it is studied for, what it produces in any biological system, or what mechanism it engages. The catalog presents each addition only by analytical identity, purity, and format. The application a laboratory selects for any reference compound is determined by that laboratory.

“Laboratories sourcing reference compounds need characterization documentation before any analytical workflow begins,” Dr Tshering Pedon , research analyst at Koi Peptides . “The catalog expansion announced today extends that documentation standard to additional reference materials. Identity confirmation by mass spectrometry, purity quantified by reverse-phase HPLC, and per-batch COA traceability are the front-end deliverables. Choices about analytical or research applications sit downstream of those deliverables, with the receiving laboratory.”

What Is a Reference Compound (Reference Standard) for Laboratory Use?

A reference compound, also called a reference standard, an analytical standard, or an analytical reference standard, is a highly purified and well-characterized substance of known identity and known purity. Laboratories use reference compounds as comparison and calibration anchors in analytical workflows, including identification of unknown samples, quantification through assay or impurity measurement, method validation, and system suitability checks during routine quality control. The defining value of a reference compound is analytical rather than biological.

Reference Standard vs Research Chemical

What is a reference standard, in practical terms, is what separates it from a plain laboratory reagent. A reference material carries documented identity (the molecule has been confirmed to be the intended sequence, with molecular weight established by mass spectrometry), documented purity (quantified by HPLC area percent), and lot traceability connecting the vial back to a specific synthesis batch. A plain research chemical may meet none of those criteria. The documentation is the distinction between a reference compound and a generic reagent .

Primary, Secondary, and Certified Reference Materials

Reference materials sit in an industry hierarchy.

Primary standards are extensively characterized substances of established identity and purity.

Secondary standards are reference materials characterized against a primary standard.

Certified reference material (CRM) sits above both: CRMs carry metrological traceability to SI units and are prepared and certified under ISO 17034 accreditation, with documentation often required by regulatory submissions or formally accredited laboratories .

Koi Peptides supplies research-use reference materials characterized by HPLC area percent purity and mass spectrometry identity confirmation, with per-batch COA documentation. These are not certified reference materials in the formal ISO 17034 sense, and they are not pharmacopeial reference standards such as those issued by the United States Pharmacopeia.

The distinction is crucial: the Koi Peptides reference compounds are research-use analytical materials with per-batch characterization documentation, suited for laboratory research and method development rather than for pharmacopeial release testing or regulatory submissions that require CRM-grade traceability.

How Koi Peptides Characterizes Its Research Peptide Reference Compounds

A reference material is only as useful as its characterization. Without documented identity and documented purity tied to a specific synthesis batch, a vial is a research chemical rather than a reference compound. Every reference compound released into the Koi Peptides catalog is characterized by mass spectrometry for identity and HPLC for purity, then documented on a per-batch Certificate of Analysis.

Identity Confirmation by Mass Spectrometry

Mass spectrometry peptide identity testing is the standard method for confirming that the compound in the vial corresponds to the intended sequence. Electrospray ionization mass spectrometry (ESI-MS) produces multiply-charged ions in solution-phase conditions, after which software deconvolution converts the spectrum into a precise intact molecular weight compared against the theoretical value for the target sequence.

MALDI-TOF (matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization, time-of-flight) measures the intact mass directly through laser ionization of the peptide co-crystallized with a UV-absorbing matrix. Both methods confirm sequence identity, and both detect truncated or deletion sequences through characteristic mass shifts. Without an identity check, a purity figure describes the wrong question.

Purity by HPLC

HPLC peptide purity is quantified by reversed-phase HPLC with UV detection at 210-220 nm, where the peptide bond absorbs. The chromatogram resolves the target peptide as a distinct peak with a characteristic retention time, and the peak area for the target is divided by the total peak area to give the area percent purity.

The Koi Peptides analytical program ties HPLC purity for reference compound releases to a target of ≥99% area percent per batch, with the per-batch figure disclosed on the COA when individual sequences require lower release thresholds because of synthesis-related purification limits.

Per-Batch Certificate of Analysis and Lot Traceability

The peptide Certificate of Analysis records every analytical observation against a specific synthesis lot. The COA documents identity (observed versus theoretical molecular weight), purity (HPLC area percent), counterion identification, bacterial endotoxin status, batch testing date, and analytical method conditions. Lot traceability connects every vial in distribution back to the synthesis batch and the analytical run that supported its release.

The combination supports research reproducibility and gives receiving laboratories the documentation needed for system suitability and method validation against their own analytical procedures. These are third-party-tested peptides where the analytical release supports independent verification by the customer laboratory.

Why Verified Reference Compounds Matter in Research

Most analytical instrumentation is comparative by design. An HPLC, a mass spectrometer, a UV detector, and a calibration curve all produce useful answers only when they are referenced against a substance of known composition. Research reproducibility depends on using well-characterized reference materials. Uncharacterized material introduces variables that confound results, complicate calibration, and undermine system suitability checks before an experimental hypothesis has even been tested.

Reference material quality across the broader research peptide supply chain is uneven, and this is the practical problem that verified reference compounds exist to address. Independent testing programs over the past several years have documented research peptide products well below labeled purity, mislabeled, or with no detectable target peptide. Reports of measured purity ranging from 60 to 85 percent relative to labeled values have appeared in industry analyses of online research peptide sources. The transparency gap is real, and per-batch peptide purity testing combined with public COA documentation is the structural answer.

The compounding effect is what makes characterization, rather than convenience or price alone, the central question when selecting reference compounds. Calibration against an uncharacterized reference produces a calibration curve whose accuracy cannot be back-tracked. Quantitative analysis against such a curve carries that uncertainty forward into every measurement. Qualitative analysis suffers similarly: an unconfirmed identity contaminates conclusions drawn about retention time, mass, or spectral matching. Characterization is not a quality-of-life feature in a reference compound. It is the entire reason the compound qualifies as a reference at all.

Reference Use Is Not Human Use: Regulatory Status of Research Peptides

Are research peptides legal as a class? The answer depends on the intended use. Reference compounds for laboratory research use are analytical and research materials and operate under a distinct legal framework. Describing a compound as a reference standard does not make it approved by any regulator, does not make it safe for human use, and does not make it a therapeutic. These remain unapproved research-use-only peptides, and the distinction between reference standards and materials not for human use is fundamental to how the materials are labeled, supplied, and intended to be used.

Research-use supply operates as a separate legal lane from the approved drug framework. Under 21 CFR 312.2, research chemicals used in laboratory and animal model settings are generally exempt from investigational new drug (IND) requirements, provided they are not administered to humans. RUO sits separate from Section 503A traditional compounding and Section 503B outsourcing facility compounding. A research-use label is not an import exemption and is not a use exemption.

The FDA does not rely on the RUO label alone when evaluating compliance. In its 2024 warning letter to Summit Research Peptides, the agency cited surrounding website content and product descriptions as evidence that products labeled "Research Use Only" were intended to be drugs for human use under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) §201(g)(1). The agency reached the same conclusion in its Gram Peptides warning letter issued on March 31, 2026. The lesson for the supplier community is that compliance lives in the totality of the communication, not in the label disclaimer.

The April 2026 procedural removal of certain peptides from the 503A Category 2 list, with the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee scheduled to meet on July 23 and 24, 2026, is a separate clinical and pharmacy-compounding lane. It does not constitute FDA drug approval, and it does not change the research-use-only status of research-supply material. Koi Peptides products are for research use only and are not for human or animal consumption.

How Koi Peptides' Expanded Catalog Compares on Reference-Material Quality

Many online research peptide suppliers operate with inconsistent or non-public characterization documentation. Koi Peptides positions every catalog addition as a reference compound characterized by HPLC peptide purity (with the analytical program targeting ≥99% area percent per batch where the sequence permits), mass spectrometry peptide identity confirmation (ESI-MS or MALDI-TOF as appropriate), bacterial endotoxin screening, and a per-batch COA with full lot traceability. Research-grade peptide standards released under this program are supplied to qualified laboratories as high-purity reference peptides.

The honest scope of the differentiation is worth stating directly. Koi Peptides supplies COA-verified peptides for research use as analytical materials. These are not certified reference materials in the formal ISO 17034 sense, nor are they pharmacopeial reference standards. Researchers requiring CRM-grade metrological traceability for accredited testing under ISO/IEC 17025 should source from accredited CRM producers. Within the research-use category, the Koi Peptides differentiator is the per-batch program rather than a comparative claim against accredited CRM tiers.

The catalog expansion announced today brings new reference compounds into that program. The released materials support analytical applications, including calibration, qualitative and quantitative analysis, identification, and method validation, across the laboratory workflow. The characterization standard is the product. In this announcement, the compounds are characterized as inputs.

About Koi Peptides

Koi Peptides is a research peptide supplier serving qualified laboratory and research customers in the United States. The company operates a catalog of lyophilized research peptides released under HPLC purity characterization, mass spectrometry identity confirmation, bacterial endotoxin screening, and per-batch Certificate of Analysis documentation. The catalog now includes an expanded set of reference compounds for laboratory analytical use, with traceability tied to the synthesis batch printed on each vial.

Disclaimer: All products referenced in this release are research-use-only material, supplied strictly for in vitro laboratory research and experimentation. They are not for human or animal consumption, are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Reference compounds described in this release are analytical research materials, not therapeutics. Reference or research use does not constitute regulatory approval or fitness for human use. Nothing in this release constitutes medical advice.