Beyond Green Highlights Global Coral Reef Conservation Initiatives on World Oceans Day

SUMMARY: Beyond Green is marking World Oceans Day 2026 by spotlighting meaningful action across its member portfolio. From Dominica to French Polynesia, Beyond Green properties are actively restoring and protecting coral ecosystems through on-the-ground programs - reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainable travel as a force for good.

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Oceans Day, Beyond Green, a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel, is highlighting the meaningful action being taken across its portfolio. Beyond Green member properties globally are committed to protecting the world’s oceans through meaningful coral reef conservation initiatives.

Often referred to as the “rainforests of the sea,” coral reefs support approximately 25% of all marine life while covering less than 1% of the ocean - making them among the most vital yet vulnerable ecosystems on the planet. Increasingly threatened by climate change, coral bleaching, pollution, overfishing, and coastal development, these ecosystems are under unprecedented pressure.

Below are select coral reef protection initiatives led by Beyond Green member properties and partners:

andBeyond Mnemba Island (Zanzibar, Tanzania): Set just off the coast of Zanzibar, andBeyond Mnemba Island is a private island sanctuary renowned for its coral reefs and scenic diving. At its heart is a commitment to marine conservation through the Reef Stars project - a scientifically-driven initiative developed by Oceans Without Borders (OWB), the marine conservation program founded by andBeyond and Wild Impact in 2018. Using the Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System (MARRS), the project directly addresses the impact of the February 2024 global mass coral bleaching event on Mnemba Island's reefs. Specially designed hexagonal frames - "reef stars" - are built locally by community members and deployed to stabilise coral rubble, encouraging natural recruitment and providing a surface for nursery-grown coral fragments. Since the program November 2025 training milestone, 101 reef stars have been deployed within the Mnemba Island Marine Special Area, already showing renewed ecological activity. Guests can join marine rangers to attach coral fragments to reef star frames before deployment - a hands-on contribution to restoring one of Zanzibar's most vital marine ecosystems.





Set just off the coast of Zanzibar, andBeyond Mnemba Island is a private island sanctuary renowned for its coral reefs and scenic diving. At its heart is a commitment to marine conservation through the Reef Stars project - a scientifically-driven initiative developed by Oceans Without Borders (OWB), the marine conservation program founded by andBeyond and Wild Impact in 2018. Using the Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System (MARRS), the project directly addresses the impact of the February 2024 global mass coral bleaching event on Mnemba Island's reefs. Specially designed hexagonal frames - "reef stars" - are built locally by community members and deployed to stabilise coral rubble, encouraging natural recruitment and providing a surface for nursery-grown coral fragments. Since the program November 2025 training milestone, 101 reef stars have been deployed within the Mnemba Island Marine Special Area, already showing renewed ecological activity. Guests can join marine rangers to attach coral fragments to reef star frames before deployment - a hands-on contribution to restoring one of Zanzibar's most vital marine ecosystems. Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP (Bahia Drake, Costa Rica): Located within Costa Rica’s remote Corcovado National Park and surrounded by 450,000 acres of protected reserves, Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP offers a palm-lined Pacific beach, refined accommodations, a spa and pool, and immersive outdoor experiences. To further bring its commitment of regenerative travel to life, Corcovado has partnered with Innoceana and Restor Laboratories - two dedicated organizations at the forefront of marine and terrestrial conservation. Guests can join the hotel’s “Adopt a Coral” program, designed to protect and study coral reefs through coral identification and tagging, systematic evolution tracking, immunology testing, and comprehensive reporting. Through the property’s Every Stay Does Good® (ESDG) program, guests can become community scientists for a day, participating in exceptional purposeful experiences designed to leave a lasting positive impact on both people and the planet.





Located within Costa Rica’s remote Corcovado National Park and surrounded by 450,000 acres of protected reserves, Corcovado Wilderness Lodge by SCP offers a palm-lined Pacific beach, refined accommodations, a spa and pool, and immersive outdoor experiences. To further bring its commitment of regenerative travel to life, Corcovado has partnered with Innoceana and Restor Laboratories - two dedicated organizations at the forefront of marine and terrestrial conservation. Guests can join the hotel’s “Adopt a Coral” program, designed to protect and study coral reefs through coral identification and tagging, systematic evolution tracking, immunology testing, and comprehensive reporting. Through the property’s Every Stay Does Good® (ESDG) program, guests can become community scientists for a day, participating in exceptional purposeful experiences designed to leave a lasting positive impact on both people and the planet. Coulibri Ridge (Soufriere, Dominica): Coulibri Ridge is a fully off-grid luxury resort perched atop lush cliffs overlooking Dominica’s southernmost coast. It is powered by 100% renewable energy and sustained entirely by captured rainwater. Developed as a model for resilient eco-tourism, the resort actively supports marine conservation through its affiliated REZDM organization. REZDM spearheads the Soufrière-Scott’s Head Marine Reserve coral restoration. The reserve was established to protect the underwater features, preserve traditional fishing practices, and ensure conservation of the resource for all users. The Coral Rescue Center was named after Daniel Langlois in 2024 in recognition of his early initiatives to protect vulnerable coral species following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria . To address the rise of ocean temperature, the center is a "safe zone" away from the sea with the long-term goal of having living examples of coral that can be re-planted on the reefs. The Coral Rescue Center now houses nursery tanks where corals are monitored daily in a controlled environment.





Coulibri Ridge is a fully off-grid luxury resort perched atop lush cliffs overlooking Dominica’s southernmost coast. It is powered by 100% renewable energy and sustained entirely by captured rainwater. Developed as a model for resilient eco-tourism, the resort actively supports marine conservation through its affiliated REZDM organization. REZDM spearheads the Soufrière-Scott’s Head Marine Reserve coral restoration. The reserve was established to protect the underwater features, preserve traditional fishing practices, and ensure conservation of the resource for all users. The Coral Rescue Center was named after Daniel Langlois in 2024 in recognition of his early initiatives to protect vulnerable coral species following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria . To address the rise of ocean temperature, the center is a "safe zone" away from the sea with the long-term goal of having living examples of coral that can be re-planted on the reefs. The Coral Rescue Center now houses nursery tanks where corals are monitored daily in a controlled environment. Gayana Marine Resort (Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia): Gayana Marine Resort is home to 45 extraordinary overwater tropical villas, each with sweeping vistas of the aquamarine sea, mangrove forest, and tropical jungle. At its core is a commitment to marine conservation, led by the on-site Marine Ecology Research Centre (MERC), which advances research, education, and species restoration. As the recognized leader in addressing threats to marine life, MERC focuses on giant clam propagation and coral reef regeneration. Guests can take part in coral replanting and other hands-on activities, offering meaningful, educational experiences that foster a deeper connection to ocean conservation.





Gayana Marine Resort is home to 45 extraordinary overwater tropical villas, each with sweeping vistas of the aquamarine sea, mangrove forest, and tropical jungle. At its core is a commitment to marine conservation, led by the on-site Marine Ecology Research Centre (MERC), which advances research, education, and species restoration. As the recognized leader in addressing threats to marine life, MERC focuses on giant clam propagation and coral reef regeneration. Guests can take part in coral replanting and other hands-on activities, offering meaningful, educational experiences that foster a deeper connection to ocean conservation. Hotel Las Islas (Cartagena, Colombia): Nestled amidst lush tropical forests overlooking the serene Caribbean Sea, Hotel Las Islas offers a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in natural splendor and ultimate luxury with seafront bungalows boasting panoramic views and tree-house style. Hotel Las Islas is actively engaged in the restoration and protection of coral reefs. The hotel has planted 90,000 new corals, working closely with the local Barú community. Divers trained as coral gardeners lead replanting efforts, supporting reef health while creating sustainable livelihood.





Nestled amidst lush tropical forests overlooking the serene Caribbean Sea, Hotel Las Islas offers a sanctuary where guests can immerse themselves in natural splendor and ultimate luxury with seafront bungalows boasting panoramic views and tree-house style. Hotel Las Islas is actively engaged in the restoration and protection of coral reefs. The hotel has planted 90,000 new corals, working closely with the local Barú community. Divers trained as coral gardeners lead replanting efforts, supporting reef health while creating sustainable livelihood. The Brando (Fa'a'ā, French Polynesia): Set on the breathtaking private atoll of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia, once owned by Marlon Brando, The Brando is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and pristine white-sand beaches. The resort offers a collection of secluded beachfront villas, each designed for complete privacy and effortless indoor-outdoor living. Fulfilling actor Marlon Brando’s vision of a “university of the sea,” the resort leads innovative ocean research and supports the Tetiaroa Society, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the atoll. One of its long-term programs Tetiaroa Atoll Restoration Program (TARP) is actively ridding the island of invasive species and plans to use this island to reintroduce and re-establish endangered native species, such as sea turtles and seabirds, which themselves play a crucial role in the health of coral reefs.





As Beyond Green continues to expand its network of sustainable accommodations and deepen its commitment to ocean conservation, the brand remains steadfast in its mission to inspire travelers to make a positive impact on the planet. By championing innovative initiatives and fostering meaningful partnerships, Beyond Green member properties are helping lead the charge in protecting the world’s oceans for generations to come.

For more information on the properties detailed above, or to book a stay, visit StayBeyondGreen.com.