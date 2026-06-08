Auxite Introduces Multi-Metal Digital Ownership Infrastructure for Precious Metals

ISTANBUL, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Auxite , a digital platform focused on real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its precious metals ecosystem, providing users with access to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium through a single digital experience.

As interest in tokenized real-world assets continues to accelerate globally, Auxite aims to bridge traditional precious metals markets with modern digital infrastructure. The platform enables users to access physically backed precious metals through a transparent and structured ownership model.

Unlike many digital asset products that provide only price exposure, Auxite focuses on ownership infrastructure supported by allocation tracking, custody coordination, and proof-of-reserves principles.

The platform currently supports four precious metals:

• Gold (AUXG)

• Silver (AUXS)

• Platinum (AUXPT)

• Palladium (AUXPD)

According to industry forecasts, tokenized real-world assets are expected to become one of the fastest-growing segments of global finance over the coming decade. Precious metals represent a natural category for tokenization due to their established markets, recognized value, and global investor demand.

“Real-world asset tokenization is creating a new ownership layer for global markets,” said Burak Suloglu, Founder of Auxite. “We believe precious metals are among the strongest long-term use cases, combining tangible assets with modern digital infrastructure.”

Auxite's vision extends beyond digital access to precious metals. The company is developing additional infrastructure focused on transparency, ownership verification, and future liquidity solutions for tokenized commodities.

The announcement comes as institutional interest in real-world assets continues to expand across multiple sectors, including government bonds, private credit, commodities, and precious metals.

For more information, visit:

https://auxite.io

About Auxite

Auxite is a digital infrastructure platform focused on tokenized real-world assets and precious metals. The platform provides access to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium through a transparent ownership framework designed to combine traditional asset markets with modern digital infrastructure.