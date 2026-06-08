REACH: non-regulatory announcement

Alpha Growth plc

("Alpha" or the "Company")

Alpha Growth plc subsidiary Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited to manage South African life insurer's Guernsey branch

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Growth plc, ( www.algwplc.com ) a leading global financial services specialist in the multi-billion dollar market of insurance linked asset and wealth management is pleased to announce that its group company, Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited, (JIM) has been appointed as insurance manager to the Guernsey branch of a major South African life insurer, adding a significant long-term insurance mandate to its book.

The appointment reflects a wider trend. South African institutions have issued international endowment policies for decades, and several of the country's largest life insurers now run Guernsey branches through which they offer clients hard-currency, internationally domiciled life and savings products. Guernsey's political stability, independent judiciary and established insurance regime have made it one of the domiciles of choice for this business.

As insurance manager, JIM acts as the general representative required under Guernsey law. It serves as the branch's principal point of contact with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC), files its annual return and business plan and reports on its regulatory compliance, runs the branch management committee secretariat, and provides the Guernsey-resident Compliance Officer, Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) and Money Laundering Compliance Officer (MLCO) that the regime requires.

Gary Tansell, Director and Head of Life Insurance at Jeometri Insurance Managers, commented: "South African life insurers have a long-established presence in Guernsey for international life insurance and offshore investment products. We are pleased to support this leading institution through its Guernsey branch. This engagement involved the transition of an existing regulated insurance branch, demonstrating both JIM's technical capability in insurance management and the confidence placed in our Guernsey platform."

JIM expects the flow of South African long-term business into Guernsey to continue.

Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited

Gary Tansell

Darren Wadley



gary.tansell@jeometri.com

darren.wadley@jeometri.com Alpha Growth plc UK Investor Relations

Mark Treharne ir@algwplc.com

About Jeometri Insurance Managers Limited

Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited is a GFSC-licensed insurance management firm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha Growth PLC. It provides insurance management and general representative services to international insurers, with particular expertise in long-term (life) business, branch establishments, and South African and other cross-border mandates. www.jeometri.com

About Alpha Growth plc

Alpha Growth plc is a financial services business providing insurance linked wealth and asset management to institutional and qualified investors globally in the multi-billion dollar market of longevity and esoteric assets, insurance linked asset and wealth management. Building on its well-established network, the Alpha Growth group has a unique position in the insurance and asset services and investment business with a global reach.

Important Information

This news alert is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, tax, investment, insurance or other professional advice. This publication is not intended to constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to purchase, sell or otherwise transact in any insurance, investment, financial product or service. Recipients should obtain specific advice before taking any action based on the information contained herein. While Jeometri Insurance Managers (Guernsey) Limited believes the information to be accurate as at the date of publication, no representation or warranty is given as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any reliance placed upon it. The information contained herein may be subject to change without notice.

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