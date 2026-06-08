American Specialty Toy Retailing Association Announces 2026 Play Award Winners at Star Awards Gala During Annual Marketplace & Academy Event

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra, the nonprofit trade organization serving the specialty toy industry, hosted its flagship event, Marketplace & Academy 2026 from June 5th - 8th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors across the specialty toy industry for four days of education, product discovery, and meaningful industry connection.

One of the event’s biggest moments came during the annual Astra Star Awards Gala, where the winners of the 2026 Play Awards were revealed and celebrated for their creativity, innovation, and impact on play. Selected from a competitive pool of 36 finalists, twelve standout products were named category winners:

Active Play: ZipString - Aracna

Arts & Crafts: Ceaco - Hello Blink Sticker Maker

Baby: SMART Toys and Games - Bop & Pop

Building: Thames & Kosmos - SolarFlower (Ruby Ripple)

Card Games: Happy Camper Games - Jungo

Family Games: Goliath - Purrramid

Kidult: Speks - Speks Odds Spurs

Plush: Scentco - Fart Monsters

Preschool: Glo Pals - Light-Up Library™: Pippa’s Prehistoric Pals

STEM: Meekins Corp. - Rail Cube Starter Set

Social Emotional: Sourcebooks - My Calm Down Book

Toddler: Fat Brain Toy Co. - SortAgain

“Every year, the Play Awards are a reminder of how much creativity exists within the specialty toy industry, and we’re proud to recognize the companies who exemplify the best in play.” said Sue Warfield, President of Astra. “Independent toy stores play such an important role in bringing thoughtfully made products and meaningful play experiences to their local communities, and it’s exciting to see the overwhelmingly positive response these award-winning products received from those retailers throughout Marketplace & Academy.”

The Astra Play Awards celebrate standout products across a wide range of categories representing today’s evolving world of play. This year’s finalists were selected from hundreds of submissions and evaluated by Astra’s panel of Certified Play Experts, a group of experienced specialty retailers and industry leaders who reviewed products based on originality, play value, release date, and overall impact in the specialty toy space. Final winners were then voted on by industry retailers, making it the only award in the specialty toy industry where winners are determined exclusively by retailers, offering direct insight from the stores and experts who connect families with these products every day.

At the heart of Astra is a community of independent retailers, manufacturers, sales representatives, and industry partners united by a shared commitment to the value of play. Through programs like the Play Awards and events such as Marketplace & Academy, Astra continues to support the growth of the specialty toy industry while helping bring meaningful, engaging play experiences to children and families nationwide.

For more information on Astra, Marketplace & Academy, and the Astra Play Awards visit astratoy.org.

About Astra

Founded in 1992, Astra is an international nonprofit trade organization serving independent retailers, manufacturers, and sales representatives in the specialty toy industry. Astra supports businesses dedicated to high-quality, high-play-value toys through networking, education, business resources, and industry events, including Marketplace & Academy, a four-day trade show and educational conference featuring nearly 400 exhibit booths, hands-on demonstrations, and 30+ hours of programming.

Media Contact:

Emma Bruni