Fat Brain Toys Introduces Viral UK Puzzle Line “Can You Solve Me?” to U.S. Retailers

ELKHORN, Neb., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fat Brain Toys, the leading direct-to-consumer brand and toy designer, announced today the addition of the UK-based Can You Solve Me? puzzle line to its brand portfolio. Beginning this September, Fat Brain Toys will introduce shoppers to this fresh take on brainteasers with modern geometric designs that turn puzzle-solving into a hands-on experience for kids (9+), adult gamers, and puzzlers.

Can You Solve Me? is a tangram-style spatial reasoning puzzle collection designed to challenge players through geometric problem-solving. Each puzzle offers daily “braintainment” with pieces that must be arranged to perfectly recreate a target shape, a task that quickly becomes far more difficult than it first appears. And that’s exactly the appeal; a fun and challenging mental-fitness puzzle game that offers endless play in groups or solo.

“At Fat Brain Toys, our consumers consistently turn to us for our assortment of toys and games that encourage key developmental skills in kids, like problem-solving, while bringing families together through play,” said Jeff Jackson, Executive Vice President at Fat Brain Toys, “Bringing Can You Solve Me? to the U.S. market was a clear choice for us, as it delivers daily brain-teasing fun in a format that’s simple to pick up, challenging, and keeps players coming back.”

The addition of Can You Solve Me? to the Fat Brain Toys portfolio continues the company’s mission to curate high-quality, screen-free toys and games, offering families a smarter way to play. With endless replay value that encourages critical thinking, logic, and spatial awareness, Can You Solve Me? is an engaging option for classrooms, family game nights, travel, gifting, and daily independent play.

The collection, available beginning September 2026 at FatBrainToys.com, includes:

Can You Solve Me? Individual puzzles available for $3.95 MSRP; Ages 9+

Can You Solve Me? 12-pack gift set available for $34.95 MSRP; Ages 9+





For more information on, visit www.FatBrainToys.com

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is a leading direct-to-consumer brand and designer of toys that inspire children of all abilities to learn through pure, authentic play. Known for our modern, colorful design aesthetic, our award-winning toys and games can be found at leading retailers around the world, including our own website, www.FatBrainToys.com .

Follow @fatbraintoys on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Pinterest, and @fatbraintoys2 on YouTube.

Media Contact

Emma Bruni

ebruni@litzkypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f2631af-24c7-400b-aebd-13fd22b5e7f0