Cyabra Signs Agreement Valued at More Than $500,000 to Provide AI-Powered Narrative Intelligence and Disinformation Security Solutions to Leading International Research Institute

Company to deliver disinformation intelligence, coordinated narrative detection, and online authenticity solutions to protect vulnerable communities from targeted online harm.

New York, NY, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) ("Cyabra" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered disinformation narrative intelligence platform that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, today announced it has entered into a new six-figure agreement valued at more than $500,000. Under the terms of the agreement, Cyabra will provide its advanced disinformation security and online authenticity solutions to a prominent international research institute dedicated to tracking and exposing global hate speech.

In an era where malicious actors increasingly deploy coordinated bots, deepfakes, and algorithmic manipulation to shift public perception, the demand for tools capable of identifying real-time disinformation continues to grow. This major international research institute will deploy Cyabra’s proprietary AI-powered platform to help identify sophisticated disinformation campaigns, trace the origins of hostile narratives, and protect vulnerable communities from targeted online harm.

By analyzing billions of digital interactions across multiple social media platforms, Cyabra’s technology distinguishes between authentic human conversations and orchestrated, malicious influence operations. This capability is expected to provide the research institute with actionable data and narrative intelligence to better understand how hate speech spreads online, who is driving it, and deliver evidence-based mitigation to neutralize its impact.

“Online hate speech is rarely organic. It is frequently driven by sophisticated, weaponized networks designed to manipulate public sentiment at scale,” said Cyabra Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Brahmy. “Our collaboration with this premier international research institution is another example of how Cyabra is equipping global stakeholders with the cutting-edge digital platform they need to uncover harmful narratives, expose malicious actors, and restore trust and authenticity to the digital public square.”

Cyabra believes that this landmark agreement further solidifies Cyabra’s position as the go-to infrastructure for organizations, brands, and governments requiring robust defense mechanisms against the growing threat of information warfare and misinformation affecting our digital ecosystems.

About Cyabra

Cyabra helps global enterprises and governments restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how that activity is being amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation actions. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected responses, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the urgent need for real-time disinformation narrative intelligence, the benefits, advantages and capabilities of Cyabra’s solutions and technology and its belief that this landmark agreement further solidifies Cyabra’s position as the go-to infrastructure for organizations, brands, and governments . These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.