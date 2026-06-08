Ormat Technologies Accelerates Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS) Deployments and Introduces Ormega100 Unit to Commercialize and Scale the Largest Binary Unit in the Industry

RENO, Nev., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company and the only vertically integrated designer, builder, owner, and operator of geothermal facilities in the world, today announced the Ormega100, a revolutionary new surface power generation unit engineered to deliver higher output than any other binary solution currently on the market. The Ormega100 marks an accelerated opportunity to commercialize and scale its Enhanced Geothermal System (EGS) developments, connecting subsurface development with surface power generation at an accelerated pace.

Electricity demand is rising rapidly, driving the need for reliable, baseload clean energy. With a 60-year foundation, Ormat pioneered portfolio-scale geothermal development and established contracts with hyperscalers, data centers, and nearly every load-serving entity in the western United States. Combined with experience managing approximately 1,835 MW connected to transmission, approximately 400,000 acres of developable geothermal leases across six states, and decades of permitting expertise and success, Ormat can deploy enhanced geothermal with proven execution and high reliability.

“Ormat is built for this moment. Rapidly rising electricity demand and our decades of proven operations create an opportunity unlike any we have seen before,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat. “As an established geothermal company with tangible end-to-end capabilities across the entire geothermal value chain, we have a distinct competitive advantage to commercialize and scale next-generation geothermal solutions reliably. Our EGS developments, combined with the introduction of the Ormega100 surface power generation unit, position Ormat to deliver geothermal energy as a core solution for the evolving global energy economy.”

Ormat's dedicated EGS team and comprehensive EGS solution brings next-generation innovation across two critical pillars built on fully vertically integrated capabilities:

Surface Power Generation: The Ormega100 is the industry’s largest binary unit, a scalable platform engineered for the high temperatures required in EGS environments, delivering 100 MW of output in a single autonomous unit.





The Ormega100 is the industry’s largest binary unit, a scalable platform engineered for the high temperatures required in EGS environments, delivering 100 MW of output in a single autonomous unit. Subsurface Development: Ormat is advancing two strategic pilot programs that combine its industrial capabilities with new EGS technologies to deliver potentially transformative EGS solutions focused on expanding geothermal deployment.





With 60 years of operational experience and a sustained focus on innovation, Ormat combines deep technical expertise, vertically integrated capabilities, and a track record of deploying solutions at scale. With the Ormega100 and its EGS pilots underway, Ormat is positioned to lead the next generation of geothermal from the ground up.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,835MW with a 1,340MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 495MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, technological changes, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “intends,” “targets,” “goal”, “outlook,” “guidance,” “contemplate,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives, goals and expectations for future operations and are based upon management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to regulatory changes, geopolitical developments, commodity prices, interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and other risks described under “Risk Factors” in Ormat’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ormat Technologies Contact:

Smadar Lavi

VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

slavi@ormat.com Public Relations Agency Contact:

James McCusker

Mobile: 203-585-4750

james.mccusker@alphaADVgroup.com



Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

ORA@alpha-ir.com



