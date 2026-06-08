Stocktwits and Nasdaq Private Market Bring Institutional-Grade Private Company Data to Retail Investors

New York, USA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New private market pages on Stocktwits feature NPM Price by Nasdaq Private Market, giving retail investors a new way to research and follow some of the world’s most-watched private companies

Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, today announced the launch of dedicated private market pages on its platform powered by data from Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of liquidity and investment infrastructure for the private market ecosystem. The new private company symbol pages bring the NPM Price, company firmographics, capitalization details, primary round financings, and 409a/FMV valuations to a retail audience for the first time at scale. Where applicable, the symbol pages will also integrate Polymarket prediction markets, providing investors the ability to express conviction on these names.

What’s new on Stocktwits private market pages:

NPM Price by Nasdaq Private Market, an industry leader in transaction-backed private company pricing.

Company-level data including firmographics, primary round financings, capitalization and deal terms, 409a/FMV valuations, and mutual fund marks where available.

Embedded Polymarket prediction market modules on select symbol pages - with markets tied to IPO timing, valuation outcomes, fundraising milestones, and other private company events.

“NPM Price has become an industry standard for private company pricing, and partnering with Stocktwits gives that transparency to millions of retail investors for the first time,” said Rodolfo Sanchez, Vice President of Data at Nasdaq Private Market. “Stocktwits has built one of the most engaged investor communities in the world, and extending the reach of our data to an audience that is increasingly sophisticated about the asset class is an opportunity to further propel the private market.”

Select private market symbol pages will also feature embedded Polymarket prediction market modules that provide Stocktwits’ 10 million registered users a new way to research, discuss, and express conviction on the private companies shaping the next decade. Polymarket modules will appear alongside NPM Price data, allowing users to view prediction markets tied to private company events, from IPO timing and fundraising outcomes to valuation milestones, directly in the context of the data they are researching.

“Retail investors have been locked out of the private markets for too long. By combining Nasdaq Private Market’s NPM Price with Polymarket’s prediction market modules, we’re giving our community a first look at the companies defining the next decade, and a new way to act on that view,” said Anne Marie Gianutsos, Chief Commercial Officer of Stocktwits. “This is the kind of product that only comes together when three category leaders align around the same investor. We are proud to be the first platform to bring NPM data and Polymarket prediction markets into a single, retail-first experience.”

The launch reflects a shared belief among the three companies that retail investors deserve the same caliber of private market transparency that has long been the domain of institutions, and a new generation of trading surfaces designed for the way modern investors actually research and make investment decisions.

“Prediction markets are most powerful when the underlying data is rich. Embedding Polymarket alongside Nasdaq Private Market’s private company data unlocks an entirely new category of contracts and lets retail investors trade conviction on the companies they’re already engaged with,” said Elden Mirzoian, Head of Partnerships at Polymarket. “The Stocktwits community is exactly the audience we built for. This is one of the most exciting product surfaces we’ve launched this year.”

The new private market pages are rolling out today on Stocktwits across web and mobile. Polymarket modules will appear on a select set of high-interest private company pages at launch, with additional coverage expanding throughout 2026. Each page that displays NPM data includes a call-to-action linking to Nasdaq Private Market for users seeking to learn more about private company investment opportunities.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, visit stocktwits.com.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market is a leading provider of liquidity, capital, and investment solutions for private companies and their investors. The company is focused on building modern infrastructure for the private market ecosystem and has executed nearly $80 billion in secondary liquidity for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 1,000+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq and other institutional partners. Users can learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market where traders forecast the outcomes of future events and win when they are right. By responding instantly to breaking news and new information, market prices provide a real-time signal of how likely events are to occur. Media outlets, institutions, and individual users look to these forecasts for insight into developing stories and what may lie ahead. From politics and global events to business and pop culture, billions of dollars in predictions have been placed on the platform to date.





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