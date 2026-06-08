Intravacc Highlights Integrated Analytical Capabilities to Accelerate Vaccine and Biologics Development

Intravacc offers state-of-the-art analytical methods for identity, content, purity, structure, formulation, stability, and preclinical assessment

Capabilities include LC-MS, HPLC, biosensor analysis, qPCR, ELISA, biochemical, biophysical, immunological, and cell-based assays

Integrated analytical development helps partners define quality attributes, reduce CMC risk, and accelerate vaccine candidates toward clinical studies





BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing, today highlighted its expanded commercial focus on integrated analytical services for vaccine and biologics developers. With dedicated expertise in analytical development, product characterization, assay validation, formulation support, and GMP campaign readiness, Intravacc provides partners with the data-driven insight required to move complex biological products from discovery through early clinical development.

Analytical characterization is a critical success factor in vaccine development. Developers must understand product identity, potency, purity, structure, stability, formulation performance, and process consistency before entering GMP manufacturing and clinical studies. Intravacc’s analytical services are designed to support these requirements with fit-for-purpose methods tailored to viral, bacterial, subunit, conjugate, protein-based, and therapeutic vaccine candidates.

Ivo Lemmens, Intravacc's managing director, says:

“Robust analytics are essential to successful vaccine development. At Intravacc, we combine deep vaccine know-how with advanced analytical technologies to help our partners understand their product, define critical quality attributes, and make informed development decisions. Our goal is to reduce risk, strengthen CMC packages, and help innovative vaccines reach the clinic faster.”

Intravacc’s analytical offering covers the full spectrum of product characterization. For identity and content, Intravacc applies LC-MS-based methods to identify and quantify biological products, including proteins in complex matrices. For purity assessment, Intravacc supports the detection and quantification of process- and product-related impurities such as host cell proteins, host cell DNA, residual process materials, degradation products, and endotoxins. Structural analysis capabilities help determine primary, secondary, and tertiary structure, identify post-translational modifications, measure antigen binding and affinity, and assess thermal stability.

Formulation and stability are also central to Intravacc’s analytical approach. Intravacc supports formulation design, excipient and buffer screening, adjuvant compatibility, container compatibility, and real-time or accelerated stability studies, helping partners select formulations that preserve biological activity and product quality throughout development.

In addition, Intravacc develops and validates assays to support manufacturing consistency, product quality, potency, and safety specifications. These include immunological, biochemical, biophysical, analytical chemical, and cell-based methods. When part of a GMP campaign, these analytical methods can support clinical trial material release and regulatory documentation, including IMPD-enabling activities.

By integrating analytical development with process development, formulation, quality, regulatory, and cGMP manufacturing expertise, Intravacc offers vaccine innovators a streamlined path from early-stage research to Phase I/II clinical production. This integrated model enables partners to reduce development complexity, identify risks earlier, and build stronger CMC packages for complex biological products.

Intravacc’s analytical capabilities are available as stand-alone services or as part of broader CDMO programs, including technology transfer, process development, formulation development, preclinical support, GMP drug substance and drug product manufacturing, quality control, and regulatory support.

About Intravacc

Intravacc is a leading global CDMO specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical partners. Leveraging its cell-culture, bacterial, and conjugation platforms and extensive GMP capabilities, Intravacc supports the full development pathway from early-stage research to Phase I/II clinical production. With a strong track record in technology transfer and scalable vaccine solutions, Intravacc enables partners to accelerate timelines, reduce risk, and efficiently bring innovative vaccines to the clinic.

Contact info

Intravacc

Dr. Robert van der Put, VP BD

P: +31 30 792 03 00

E: businessdevelopment@intravacc.nl