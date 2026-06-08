Pushpay Introduces a Streamlined Customer Experience Between Pushpay and Nurture.io Platforms

REDMOND, Wash., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement platform for faith-based organizations, today announced that Nurture.io customers who also use Pushpay products now have a single point of entry to Nurture from the Pushpay dashboard. The new onramp gives customers one place to access Nurture’s Ministry Action System and unlock the actionable ministry insights that help leaders know, care for, and disciple every person in their congregation. The milestone is the first in a series of momentum-building integrations following Pushpay’s April 2026 acquisition of Nurture.

By surfacing Nurture inside the Pushpay platform — the central hub customers already use to navigate their Pushpay products — ministry teams now have a single point of entry that reduces friction and simplifies their path to engagement. One easy onramp connects them to the giving platform and church management system (ChMS) they rely on every day. There is nothing new to install and no change to a church’s existing tech stack; shared customers simply open their Pushpay dashboard and step into Nurture.

“Making Nurture available right inside the Pushpay platform is the fastest way to put relational intelligence in the hands of the leaders who need it,” said Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, Chief Product Officer at Pushpay. “Our customers told us they didn’t want another disconnected tool — they wanted insight where they already work. This single point of entry is just the beginning. We’re moving quickly to weave Nurture into the everyday rhythm of ministry, and what’s ahead for Pushpay and Nurture is going to change how churches care for their people.”

Nurture is the Ministry Action System purpose-built for churches. It aggregates data from a congregation’s existing tools — across more than 17 industry integrations including church management systems, giving platforms, and communication tools — and builds a single unified profile for every person. From that one view, disengagement signals are caught early and ministry staff are notified to act on it before someone slips out the back door for good.

“This is the first system we’ve not had to remind our team to start using,” said Chunks Corbett, CFO of Elevation Church, six weeks into implementation. Elevation Church implemented Nurture across all of its locations in just four weeks, with staff trained in only two sessions. Using Nurture daily over a four-month period between October 2024 and January 2025, the Elevation team turned visibility into action and re-engaged people they could otherwise have lost:

41% of proactively contacted at-risk attendees returned, compared with just 14.9% who came back on their own.

73% of contacted at-risk volunteers re-engaged, versus 24.9% without outreach.

39% of contacted at-risk donors began giving again, versus 16.2% on their own.



A single point of entry is the first step in a deeper integration roadmap. In the near term, Pushpay and Nurture plan to deliver a native integration with single sign-on (SSO), so shared customers can move seamlessly between Pushpay and Nurture with one set of credentials. Future innovations include the ability to assign a person directly to a Nurture Process Queue from within the ChMS — turning an engagement signal into accountable, one-to-one pastoral follow-up without ever leaving the system of record. Together, these advances build on Pushpay’s focus on delivering innovation across the entire Engagement Journey , bringing previously invisible touchpoints into view and turning them into intentional discipleship.

“The question was never whether churches could see the data — it was whether their teams knew exactly what to do about it,” said Luke Denton, founder of Nurture. “Giving Pushpay customers an easy onramp into Nurture means thousands more churches can stop counting people and start knowing them. With native SSO and in-ChMS workflows on the way, the path from insight to action keeps getting shorter. I’ve never been more excited about what’s ahead for Nurture and Pushpay.”



Joint Pushpay and Nurture customers can access Nurture today from their Pushpay dashboard. To learn more about Nurture’s Ministry Action System or to bring it to your church, visit Nurture.io . To learn more about Pushpay or today’s announcement, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .

About Nurture.io

Founded in 2024 by Luke Denton, a former executive pastor at one of the largest churches in the United States, Nurture.io is a pastoral care and engagement platform that helps churches know and care for every person in their congregation. Nurture aggregates data from a church’s existing tech stack—through more than 17 industry integrations—and surfaces real-time engagement signals, empowering ministry staff to take intentional, relational action before someone walks out the back door for good. For more information, visit Nurture.io .