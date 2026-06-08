Aviatrix Joins the Open Information Security Foundation (OISF) to Advance Open-Source Threat Detection Inside the Cloud

Santa Clara, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix, pioneering the Cloud Native Security Fabric, the Containment Platform that limits Blast Radius at the workload, today announced that it has joined the Open Information Security Foundation (OISF) as a consortium member. Suricata, the open-source threat detection engine maintained by OISF, is embedded directly into the Aviatrix platform as its core Intrusion Prevention System.

OISF stewards one of the most active threat-detection projects in the open-source security community. ​Suricata has drawn contributions from more than 300 developers and is in the top 2% of all project teams on Open Hub. It is supported by a global consortium of leading cloud, security, telecom, public-sector, and open-source security organizations. Its detection language and deployment model are recognized across modern cloud environments, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Through its support and participation in OISF, Aviatrix is committing engineering resources, detection rules, and multicloud reference architectures to Suricata.

The announcement marks a critical milestone in the Containment Era, the third era of cybersecurity evolution defined by workload-level enforcement and Blast Radius as the primary metric. Aviatrix's architecture shifts the focus from insufficient perimeter defenses to bounding the Blast Radius through Communication Governance at every workload. By joining OISF, Aviatrix is investing in the detection layer, powered by Suricata's deep packet inspection and threat intelligence, which identifies malicious activity within contained boundaries, reducing the time between finding a threat and stopping it.

Contain. Detect. Eliminate.

Contain-Detect-Eliminate is Aviatrix's operational security model for the Containment Era, reordering the traditional security cycle. Containment narrows the operational space an attacker can reach, bounding the Blast Radius the moment a compromise begins. Together, these three stages deliver a unified architecture, not a stack of disconnected tools.

“In the Containment Era, the question is no longer whether attackers will land. It is what they can reach when they do,” said Chris McHenry, Chief Product Officer, Aviatrix. “Containment bounds the Blast Radius by enforcing policy at the workload, not at a chokepoint. Detection turns every bounded space into a forensic surface where threats have nowhere to hide. By committing engineers to Suricata, Aviatrix is investing in the entire cloud security community's need to make Contain-Detect-Eliminate the default model, not the exception.”

Aviatrix has integrated Suricata as the core detection engine for its Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), operating inline on the data path across multicloud environments. Key capabilities include:

Real-time threat detection and prevention across AWS, Azure, and GCP

Support for custom Suricata rulesets, enabling rapid response to emerging and organization-specific threats

TLS decryption for encrypted traffic inspection, enabling full threat visibility in IPS + TLS Decrypt mode

Integration with Aviatrix's Distributed Cloud Firewall, combining network segmentation with active threat detection

As an OISF member, Aviatrix is committing resources to advance Suricata for cloud-native environments. Planned contributions include:

Engineering resources focused on contributing to Suricata development

Cloud-native Suricata reference architectures for AWS, Azure, and GCP deployments

Multicloud detection rule sets covering IAM lateral movement, IMDS abuse, Kubernetes service token theft, and Cascade-class supply chain attack patterns

Performance benchmarking and optimization at multicloud scale, derived from real enterprise customer environments

Through Aviatrix’s contributions, every Suricata user worldwide gains cloud-native detection rules, multicloud deployment patterns, and performance optimizations through the open-source project, which were capabilities previously confined to proprietary cloud security platforms.

​​“Cloud environments have outpaced the detection rule sets and deployment patterns the Suricata community has historically produced for on-premises infrastructure. Aviatrix's commitment of engineering, multicloud reference architectures, and cloud-native detection rules accelerates Suricata's coverage of the environments where most enterprise workloads now run. We welcome Aviatrix as a supporting member and look forward to their upstream contributions benefiting every Suricata deployment worldwide,” commented Kelley Mista, President, OISF.

Learn More

Watch for Aviatrix contributions to the Suricata project on GitHub.

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About OISF

​​The Open Information Security Foundation (OISF) is a community-run nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing open-source security technologies, including Suricata, the high-performance open-source IDS, IPS, and Network Security Monitoring engine. Suricata is one of the open-source security community's most active network threat detection projects, with public project data showing more than 22,800 commits from 300+ contributors, 6,300+ GitHub stars, 1,700+ forks, and 90+ releases. OISF is supported by a global consortium of organizations that fund OISF operations and Suricata development. Learn more at oisf.net.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix® is pioneering the Cloud Native Security Fabric, the architecture the Containment Era requires. The Cloud Native Security Fabric governs every workload communication path across every cloud, every VPC, every Kubernetes cluster, and every serverless function, from a single policy plane. One rule. Universal propagation. Enforced at the workload, not at a chokepoint. Trusted by more than 500 of the world's leading enterprises. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai.