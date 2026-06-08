Pebl Reshapes Leadership Team for Next Stage of Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand grows for faster, more flexible global hiring solutions, Pebl , the AI-first global employment platform, is evolving its leadership structure to create tighter alignment across revenue, operations, legal, and people teams.

As part of the transition, Pebl Founder Ben Wright will step away from day-to-day operational responsibilities at the end of May and return full-time to his role as Chairman, where he will remain actively involved in the company’s long-term strategy and growth.

Wright returned to Pebl in 2025 to help guide a critical transformation period across the business and Go-to-Market organization. During that time, he helped strengthen the company’s revenue organization, sharpen execution following a rebrand, and support the recruitment of Pebl’s next generation of leadership. The company entered 2026 with strong momentum, delivering 40% growth during the first quarter.



“Ben stepped back into the business at an important moment for Pebl and helped bring focus, structure, and momentum across the organization,” said Pebl CEO Francoise Brougher. “His leadership helped strengthen our go-to-market organization, recruit exceptional leaders, and position the company for its next stage of growth. We’re grateful for his partnership and excited to build on that foundation as we enter this next chapter.”

Pebl also announced the appointment of Patrick McKelvie as Chief Revenue Officer. McKelvie, who previously held senior leadership roles at Remote , will lead the company’s Sales and Partnerships organization as Pebl continues building a more disciplined and integrated Go-to-Market organization. McKelvie’s appointment underscores Pebl’s growing momentum and its ability to attract experienced leadership from across the global HR and technology market.

“What stood out to me about Pebl is that the company understands where the global hiring market is headed and what employers need next,” said Patrick McKelvie. “There’s a strong foundation here and a real opportunity to help drive the next chapter of the category.”

The company also announced that Dutta Satadip is expanding his responsibilities and will take on the role of Chief Business Officer, bringing Operations and Go-to-Market functions closer together under a more unified structure built around the full customer lifecycle.

In addition, Shawn McIntire will assume the expanded role of Chief Legal and People Officer, aligning legal, compliance, and people operations as Pebl continues to expand its global employment platform.

The leadership changes come as companies increasingly look for faster, more technology-driven ways to hire, manage, and support talent across borders.

About Pebl

Pebl is the AI-first leader in global employment, with the leading platform built on a decade of local knowledge and compliance expertise. Pebl helps companies quickly hire and easily pay and manage talent in 185+ countries with real-time AI guidance. Alfie, Pebl’s AI assistant, delivers instant, vetted answers in 50+ languages, backed by a global network of legal and hiring experts. Holding more employment licenses than any other employer of record (EOR) and trusted by thousands of businesses—from Fortune 500s to high-growth startups—Pebl is consistently recognized as a leading EOR provider by analysts and has been rated #1 for compliance on G2. With Pebl, companies everywhere can hire great talent anywhere. To learn more, please visit: hellopebl.com or connect with us on social media LinkedIn | Instagram

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