DataSnipper Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract Through Carahsoft

AMSTERDAM and RESTON, Va., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataSnipper, the agentic platform for audit and finance teams, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that DataSnipper has been awarded a contract through Carahsoft by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technology to State and Local Governments through DIR’s Cooperative Contracts Program. This credential enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide streamlined access to DataSnipper’s solutions for Texas State agencies and Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

"Government auditors carry real public accountability, and the evidence shows AI can make a meaningful difference for them,” said Vidya Peters, CEO of DataSnipper. “We've seen that validated at the highest institutional levels, across both Public and Private Sectors. The DIR contract means U.S. Government agencies can now access those capabilities without the procurement complexity. Together with Carahsoft and its reseller network, we're making agentic automation a practical reality for Public Sector audit teams."

Most State and Local Government executives prefer cloud-based platforms but often lack dedicated security and Information Technology (IT) experts to vet new technology. DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program serves as a procurement vehicle for a wide range of IT products and services. Many Texas Public Sector agencies prefer to purchase from vendors listed under DIR contracts since they ensure transparency, compliance and cost-effectiveness in the procurement process.

This contract broadens DataSnipper’s reach within Texas, enabling more State and Local agencies to benefit from DataSnipper’s AI solutions for faster audit and finance workflows. This enables Government agencies to better protect public funds and strengthen fiscal accountability, while its AI-driven technology supports the evolving needs of Government auditors. Since DataSnipper works directly in Excel, agencies can start using the platform without lengthy training or major system changes.

“Carahsoft is excited to help bring DataSnipper’s agentic platform to Texas State agencies through the DIR contract,” said Lorin Krzywicki, Sales Director who leads the DataSnipper Team at Carahsoft. “This streamlined procurement process enables Texas Government agencies to rapidly deploy advanced AI tools to streamline workflows and simplify data validation. By expanding our partnership through this contract, Carahsoft and our reseller partners continue to jointly drive digital transformation across Government agencies.”

DataSnipper’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s Texas DIR-CPO-5687, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 673-3570 or DataSnipper@carahsoft.com. Learn more about DataSnipper’s solutions here.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

About DataSnipper

DataSnipper is the agentic platform transforming audit and finance. Powered by AI Agents, DataSnipper helps professionals reduce manual work, accelerate document analysis, and streamline complex workflows while maintaining full transparency and control. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, global enterprises, and all Big Four accounting firms, DataSnipper is used by professionals across 175 countries. In 2025, the company delivered more than $1.4B in productivity savings to its customers.

Contact

Chloe Shoobridge

(+31)623444930

Chloe.shoobridge@datasnipper.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for FinTech, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com