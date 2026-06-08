ASUS Announces ProArt PZ14, Now Available in the United States

14" detachable Copilot+ tablet for next-generation creative workflows

 | Source: ASUS Computer International ASUS Computer International

Fremont, CA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the ProArt PZ14, its most powerful creator tablet to date, is now available in the United States. Machined from CNC aluminum in a Nano Back finish with smudge-free technology, its 1.74 lbs, 0.35” unibody pairs portability with military-grade durability making it ideal for creators who need mobility, AI acceleration, and a color accurate tool in one tough, lightweight device.    

ASUS Announces ProArt PZ14, Now Available in the United States

ASUS ProArt PZ14

Powered by the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with an 80 TOPS NPU and a Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, ProArt PZ14 delivers all-day battery life and high performance across studios, field locations, and hybrid production environments. The detachable Bluetooth® keyboard turn its 14” 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen into a flexible surface for sketching, writing, and editing. Copilot+ features and ASUS-exclusive StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub apps keep creative workflows moving. 

Connectivity includes two 40Gbps USB4® ports for fast charging and external displays, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and Wi-Fi 7, all in a chassis tested to exceed the stringent MIL-STD-810H US durability standard. 

 

Pro-grade performance and a color accurate display 

The 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite and up to 80 TOPS NPU run AI workloads on-device, handling complex editing, enhancement, and multitasking with low latency and no reliance on external compute. The integrated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU drives continuous tasks such as image enhancement, audio clean-up, and generative assistance, while advanced power and thermal management support a full day of production. Configurations scale up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and an up to 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, backed by a 75Wh battery and 0dB cooling for desktop-class performance in a portable form factor. 

The 14” ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut, outputs 10.7 billion colors, and reaches Delta E <1 color accuracy, it’s also Pantone® Validated for color-critical work. The 243 PPI panel peaks at up to 1000 nits HDR with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, plus VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 and Dolby Vision® certification, while a 144Hz variable refresh rate and 0.2ms response time keep motion-heavy work smooth. An anti-reflective coating cuts glare by 65%, and adaptive brightness with a roughly 70% reduction in harmful blue light (TÜV Rheinland certified) eases eye strain through long sessions. 

 

Flexible accessories and AI-powered creative apps  

The detachable Bluetooth® keyboard and magnetic stand cover add a stable typing angle and protection, letting ProArt PZ14 shift between tablet, laptop, and portrait modes. 

The ProArt PZ14 includes the ASUS-exclusive StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub. StoryCube uses AI to categorize, tag, and sort images, video, and audio. StoryCube is able to connect to cloud sources, like GoPro Cloud, to speed up the jump from capture to edit. MuseTree turns text prompts into visuals for fast concepting, processing locally on the NPU so it works without a network connection, and ProArt Creator Hub adds system monitoring and personalization for an integrated idea-to-asset workflow. 

 

Slim, durable, and ready for any environment 

The CNC-machined aluminum unibody weighs just 1.74 lb and measures 0.35 inches thick, finished in Nano Black with Smudge-Free technology. It meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards and carries an IP52 rating against dust and water ingress for reliable use outdoors, in transit, and on-site. An 8MP IR front camera and 13MP rear camera handle capture and communication, while connectivity spans two USB4® Type-C ports, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and Wi-Fi 7. 

 

Availability & Pricing 

ProArt PZ14 (HT7407NA-PA/PZ14_E0) is now available for purchase in store and online at Best Buy.  

An additional configuration (HT7407NA-PB99T) will be available for purchase online at the ASUS Store during early Q3 2026. 

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative. 

 

Press Contacts 

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com  

 

Notes to Editors 

ProArt PZ14 Product Page: https://us.asus.click/PZ14PR  

ProArt PZ14 Where to Buy: https://www.bestbuy.com/product/asus-proart-pz14-14-3k-oled-touchscreen-laptop-snapdragon-x2-elite-2026-16gb-ram-512gb-ssd-copilot-pc-nano-black/JJGHGSJZXX  

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/  

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/ 

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA  

 

Specifications

ProArt PZ14 (HT7407NA) 

 

 

Model   

  		 

HT7407NA-PA/PZ14_E0 

  		 

HT7407NA-PB99T 

 
 

Color   

  		 

Nano Black 

  		 

Nano Black 

 
 

Material   

  		 

Aluminum 

  		 

Aluminum 

 
 

Processor    

  		 

Snapdragon® X2 Elite (18-core) X2E88100 (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.0GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads) 

 

 

 Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS 

  		 

Snapdragon® X2 Elite (18-core) X2E88100 (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.0GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads) 

 

 

 Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS 

 
 

Display    

  		 

14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness 

  		 

14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness 

 
 

Operating system    

  		 

Windows 11 Home 

  		 

Windows 11 Home 

 
 

Graphics    

  		 

Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU 

  		 

Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU 

 
 

Main memory    

  		 

16GB LPDDR5X on board 

  		 

32GB LPDDR5X on board 

 
 

Storage    

  		 

512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 

  		 

1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 

 
 

Connectivity    

  		 

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) 

  		 

Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) 

 
 

Camera    

  		 

Front: 8.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello 

 

 

 

 

 

Rear: 13.0M Ultra HD (4K) rear-facing camera 

  		 

Front: 8.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello 

 

 

 

 

 

Rear: 13.0M Ultra HD (4K) rear-facing camera 

 
 

I/O ports    

  		 

2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery 

 

 

 

 

 

SD Express 7.0 card reader 

  		 

2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery 

 

 

 

 

 

SD Express 7.0 card reader 

 
 

Audio    

  		 

Smart Amp Technology 

 

 

 

 

 

Built-in speaker 

 

 

 

 

 

Built-in array microphone 

  		 

Smart Amp Technology 

 

 

 

 

 

Built-in speaker 

 

 

 

 

 

Built-in array microphone 

 
 

Battery    

  		 

75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 

  		 

75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 

 
 

AC adapter    

  		 

TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal 

  		 

TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal 

 
 

Dimensions    

  		 

12.58" x 8.13" x 0.35" ~ 0.35" 

  		 

12.58" x 8.13" x 0.35" ~ 0.35" 

 
 

Weight    

  		 

1.74lbs. 

  		 

1.74lbs. 

 
 

Bundle    

  		 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kickstand 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  		 

ASUS Pen 3.0 (without wireless charger) 

 

 

 

 

 

Kickstand 

 

 

 

 

 

Laptop Sleeve 

 
 

Where to Buy   

  		 

Best Buy 

  		 

ASUS Store  

 

 

Early Q3 2026 Availability 

 

 

### 

About ASUS 

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us. 

ASUS Announces ProArt PZ14, Now Available in the United States

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence
asuspr_usa [at] asus.com
https://www.asus.com/
48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GZ8erJTzV8M


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