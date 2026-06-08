ASUS Announces ProArt PZ14, Now Available in the United States

Fremont, CA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the ProArt PZ14, its most powerful creator tablet to date, is now available in the United States. Machined from CNC aluminum in a Nano Back finish with smudge-free technology, its 1.74 lbs, 0.35” unibody pairs portability with military-grade durability making it ideal for creators who need mobility, AI acceleration, and a color accurate tool in one tough, lightweight device.

ASUS ProArt PZ14

Powered by the 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with an 80 TOPS NPU and a Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, ProArt PZ14 delivers all-day battery life and high performance across studios, field locations, and hybrid production environments. The detachable Bluetooth® keyboard turn its 14” 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen into a flexible surface for sketching, writing, and editing. Copilot+ features and ASUS-exclusive StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub apps keep creative workflows moving.

Connectivity includes two 40Gbps USB4® ports for fast charging and external displays, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and Wi-Fi 7, all in a chassis tested to exceed the stringent MIL-STD-810H US durability standard.

Pro-grade performance and a color accurate display

The 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite and up to 80 TOPS NPU run AI workloads on-device, handling complex editing, enhancement, and multitasking with low latency and no reliance on external compute. The integrated Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU drives continuous tasks such as image enhancement, audio clean-up, and generative assistance, while advanced power and thermal management support a full day of production. Configurations scale up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and an up to 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, backed by a 75Wh battery and 0dB cooling for desktop-class performance in a portable form factor.

The 14” ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut, outputs 10.7 billion colors, and reaches Delta E <1 color accuracy, it’s also Pantone® Validated for color-critical work. The 243 PPI panel peaks at up to 1000 nits HDR with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, plus VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 and Dolby Vision® certification, while a 144Hz variable refresh rate and 0.2ms response time keep motion-heavy work smooth. An anti-reflective coating cuts glare by 65%, and adaptive brightness with a roughly 70% reduction in harmful blue light (TÜV Rheinland certified) eases eye strain through long sessions.

Flexible accessories and AI-powered creative apps

The detachable Bluetooth® keyboard and magnetic stand cover add a stable typing angle and protection, letting ProArt PZ14 shift between tablet, laptop, and portrait modes.

The ProArt PZ14 includes the ASUS-exclusive StoryCube, MuseTree, and ProArt Creator Hub. StoryCube uses AI to categorize, tag, and sort images, video, and audio. StoryCube is able to connect to cloud sources, like GoPro Cloud, to speed up the jump from capture to edit. MuseTree turns text prompts into visuals for fast concepting, processing locally on the NPU so it works without a network connection, and ProArt Creator Hub adds system monitoring and personalization for an integrated idea-to-asset workflow.

Slim, durable, and ready for any environment

The CNC-machined aluminum unibody weighs just 1.74 lb and measures 0.35 inches thick, finished in Nano Black with Smudge-Free technology. It meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards and carries an IP52 rating against dust and water ingress for reliable use outdoors, in transit, and on-site. An 8MP IR front camera and 13MP rear camera handle capture and communication, while connectivity spans two USB4® Type-C ports, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and Wi-Fi 7.

Availability & Pricing

ProArt PZ14 (HT7407NA-PA/PZ14_E0) is now available for purchase in store and online at Best Buy.

An additional configuration (HT7407NA-PB99T) will be available for purchase online at the ASUS Store during early Q3 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ProArt PZ14 Product Page: https://us.asus.click/PZ14PR

ProArt PZ14 Where to Buy: https://www.bestbuy.com/product/asus-proart-pz14-14-3k-oled-touchscreen-laptop-snapdragon-x2-elite-2026-16gb-ram-512gb-ssd-copilot-pc-nano-black/JJGHGSJZXX

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

Specifications

ProArt PZ14 (HT7407NA)





Model







HT7407NA-PA/PZ14_E0







HT7407NA-PB99T







Color







Nano Black







Nano Black







Material







Aluminum







Aluminum







Processor







Snapdragon® X2 Elite (18-core) X2E88100 (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.0GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)











Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS







Snapdragon® X2 Elite (18-core) X2E88100 (53MB Cache, Multi-core max up to 4.0GHz, 18 cores, 18 Threads)











Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS







Display







14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness







14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 1000nits HDR peak brightness







Operating system







Windows 11 Home







Windows 11 Home







Graphics







Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU







Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU







Main memory







16GB LPDDR5X on board







32GB LPDDR5X on board







Storage







512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD







1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD







Connectivity







Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)







Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.)







Camera







Front: 8.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello























Rear: 13.0M Ultra HD (4K) rear-facing camera







Front: 8.0M camera with IR function to support Windows Hello























Rear: 13.0M Ultra HD (4K) rear-facing camera







I/O ports







2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery























SD Express 7.0 card reader







2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery























SD Express 7.0 card reader







Audio







Smart Amp Technology























Built-in speaker























Built-in array microphone







Smart Amp Technology























Built-in speaker























Built-in array microphone







Battery







75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion







75WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion







AC adapter







TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal







TYPE-C, 68W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.4A, 68W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal







Dimensions







12.58" x 8.13" x 0.35" ~ 0.35"







12.58" x 8.13" x 0.35" ~ 0.35"







Weight







1.74lbs.







1.74lbs.







Bundle































Kickstand































ASUS Pen 3.0 (without wireless charger)























Kickstand























Laptop Sleeve







Where to Buy







Best Buy







ASUS Store











Early Q3 2026 Availability





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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

Fortune World's Most Admired Companies

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GZ8erJTzV8M