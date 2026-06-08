National Action Urged to Address Chronic Pain Crisis Among Women and Women Veterans in Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released national report is calling for urgent, coordinated action to address chronic pain among women and women Veterans, outlining a roadmap for a pan-Canadian strategy to close critical gaps in research, care, and policy.

The report stems from a national roundtable convened on April 13, 2026, by the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans (CPCoE) and the Canadian Pain Society (CPS). It brings together the voices of leading researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and individuals with lived experience to lay the foundation for a comprehensive national strategy that would improve healthcare and support for women and women Veterans living with chronic pain.

“This report represents a pivotal moment for our country,” said Dr. Alice Aiken, CAF Veteran, Professor at Dalhousie University and Roundtable Facilitator. “For the first time, we have a clear, coordinated roadmap for aligning data, research and care to improve outcomes and fundamentally change how women’s pain is understood and treated.”

Chronic pain affects approximately 22 percent of women in Canada and nearly half of women Veterans – the fastest-growing demographic within the Canadian Armed Forces and Veteran community – many of whom live with chronic pain alongside complex physical and mental health conditions. Despite its prevalence, chronic pain remains one of the most under-researched and under-addressed health issues, particularly when it comes to women’s experiences.

The report highlights how fragmented systems of care, limited data, and a lack of trauma-informed approaches continue to contribute to inequitable health outcomes, and what can be done to address it.

“Women living with chronic pain have long been underserved,” said Dr. Tania Di Renna, President of the Canadian Pain Society and Roundtable Co-lead. “The national strategy outlined in this report prioritizes trauma-informed, interdisciplinary approaches that reflect the real complexity of women’s health across the lifespan.”

At the centre of the report is a call for a coordinated national strategy that aligns research, clinical care, and policy efforts across Canada. Key priorities identified include:

Development of a pan-Canadian chronic pain data strategy to standardize definitions and improve data sharing, in alignment with the Connected Care for Canadians Act;

Investment in implementation science to translate research into real-world care;

Advancement of lifespan and gender-specific research, including reproductive health, menopause, and trauma;

Expansion of education and awareness for clinicians, policymakers, and the public; and

Ensuring that women and women Veterans are represented in national health frameworks, including Bill S-243.





The strategy also proposes three flagship initiatives for immediate implementation: the creation of a national data collaborative, the establishment of coordinated research priorities, and the development of interdisciplinary pain and wellness hubs designed to deliver integrated, trauma-informed care.

“The report provides a clear path forward and now we need to translate this evidence into action,” said Dr. Ramesh Zacharias, President, CEO and Medical Director of the CPCoE. “With coordinated national initiatives and investments in implementation science—the study of how to put research evidence into real-world practice—we can ensure that research reaches patients, improves care delivery, and meaningfully reduces the burden of chronic pain for women across Canada.”

The report concludes that Canada is at a critical inflection point, with a unique opportunity to build a coordinated, trauma-informed, women-centred strategy that can reduce disability, improve quality of life, and strengthen health equity for women and women Veterans. Achieving this vision, however, will require sustained commitment and collaboration across federal and provincial governments, research institutions, healthcare systems, and community organizations.

The full report can be accessed here: Women’s Roundtable Report

About the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans (CPCoE)

The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans advances research, knowledge translation, and collaboration to improve the prevention and management of chronic pain among Canadian Veterans. Working with partners across the country, CPCoE supports evidence-informed solutions that enhance care, policy, and quality of life for Veterans and their families.

About the Canadian Pain Society (CPS)

The Canadian Pain Society is a national organization dedicated to advancing pain research, education, and clinical care. As a chapter of the International Association for the Study of Pain, CPS brings together researchers, clinicians, and people with lived experience to improve the understanding and management of pain across Canada.

Media Contacts:

Lauren O’Grady

ogrady@vcp-vdc.ca

905-516-4781

Darya Eshaghi

deshaghi@sussex-strategy.com

437-961-3084