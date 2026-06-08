Patriot Mobile Title Sponsor of 2026 Republican Texas State Convention "American Patriots Gala"

Houston, TX, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, is proud to announce they are the Title Sponsor of the American Patriots Gala – the signature fundraising event for the 2026 Texas Republican State Convention.

“We are so blessed that Patriot Mobile has chosen to serve as title sponsor of our gala for the third consecutive year,” said RPT Chairman Abraham George. “Their steadfast commitment to our party and its mission has made a lasting impact, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

The American Patriot’s Gala serves as the convention’s premier fundraising dinner, providing essential resources that help power the Texas Republican State Convention and advance the conservative mission across the Lone Star State. Beyond its importance as a major financial pillar of the convention, the evening promises an unforgettable night of fellowship and camaraderie among Texas conservatives – a rare opportunity for grassroots activists, elected officials, and patriotic Texans to come together in a spirit of shared purpose and unity.

There is a superstar lineup of speakers, including a keynote address by Texas’ own Congressman Brandon Gill.

“I am honored to join every Texan from around our state who will unite behind the Republican Party at the state convention,” said Congressman Gill. “The American Patriots Gala is exactly what the conservative fight is about – standing strong together and celebrating our Texas values that make this state great.”

Patriot Mobile’s title sponsorship for the third year in a row underscores the company’s deep and ongoing commitment to the conservative movement in Texas and across the nation. As the only Christian conservative wireless provider in the United States, Patriot Mobile has built its brand around supporting the values and organizations that matter most to freedom-loving Americans.

“Patriot Mobile has, for over 13 years, supported our God-given rights and freedoms. That’s not just a slogan for us, it is our mission,” said Patriot Mobile CEO Glenn Story. “Patriot Mobile stands alongside patriots who are fighting every day to preserve our freedoms, our faith, and our future. The American Patriots Gala is a perfect reflection of what we believe in, and we are honored to stand with the Texas Republican Party as Title Sponsor of this extraordinary evening.”

Patriot Mobile has a booth full of patriotic giveaways and exciting celebrity authors doing complimentary book signings in the main hall for delegates and their guests while supplies last. Check it out at the Patriot Mobile Booth #400 and be sure to register for a free iPhone 17 Pro and six months of free service. Tickets for the American Patriots Gala are available now. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special evening. Purchase tickets at Events - 2026 Texas Republican Party Convention





About Patriot Mobile: Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.