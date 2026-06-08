Anortech Enters Carbon Capture Research Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANORTECH INC. (“AnorTech” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “ANOR”; OTC “ANORF”) is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) on a one-year research project to develop next-generation alumina-based catalysts for efficient CO 2 capture, using AnorTech’s sustainable alumina.

This project builds on testing conducted in 2025, during which AnorTech supplied multiple grades of its sustainable alumina to the NRC for use in catalysts designed to capture CO 2 and convert it to methane through hydrogenation. AnorTech’s alumina samples were derived from its Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland and produced in the Lakefield laboratory of SGS Canada Inc. AnorTech is jointly funding the project and will supply all alumina samples required for the test work.

Jim Cambon, President of AnorTech, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Canada’s research and innovation organization. This dynamic R&D project perfectly aligns with our mission to become the world’s leading provider of sustainable anorthosite-based technologies. The NRC’s expertise will help unlock new applications for our alumina – turning innovative science into real climate solutions.”

Project Highlights

Over the next 12 months, the NRC team will develop and optimize amine-functionalized alumina (Al₂O₃) adsorbents designed for superior CO₂ capture. Key focus areas include:

Maximizing adsorption capacity, selectivity, and long-term stability

Testing under real-world conditions (varying temperatures, concentrations, humidity, and simulated flue gas)

Evaluating kinetics, regenerability, and cyclic performance

Identifying breakthrough formulations ready for practical, large-scale carbon capture deployment





About AnorTech Inc.

AnorTech is pioneering the next generation of sustainable materials from anorthosite. The Company owns 100% of the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project in Greenland – strategically located just 80km North-east of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, on open tidewater and adjacent to significant hydroelectric potential.

AnorTech is advancing multiple product lines towards commercialization, including:

Zero-waste Smelter Grade Alumina (SGA) and High Purity Alumina (HPA)

CO2-free refractory cement and advanced 3D-printable cement

Lunar construction materials using anorthosite-based concrete





The Company filed a U.S. provisional patent in 2025 to protect its proprietary sustainable SGA and HPA process (see NR2025-01) and shipped 15 tonnes of Gronne Bjerg anorthosite to Ontario in preparation for pilot plant testing. AnorTech is actively pursuing strategic industry partnerships to accelerate commercialization. AnorTech has $1.6 million in working capital and expects to receive US$1M plus US$750,000 in Greenland Mines Nasdaq listed shares once the transfer of the Sarfartoq REE license is completed (see NR 2026-02).

John Goode, P.Eng., is a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and reviewed the preparation of metallurgical and technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Jim Cambon”

President and Director

For further information:

Ph: 778-373-2164

www.anortechinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements, projections and estimates Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Such information is based on information currently available to AnorTech and AnorTech provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of AnorTech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Actual results relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to find suitable exploration projects, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of AnorTech’s mineral properties, and financial condition and prospects, all of which could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with AnorTech’s activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AnorTech’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AnorTech does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.