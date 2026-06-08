Three Cancer Drugs Have Reached the Clinic: Inside GT Biopharma's TriKE Bet

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTBP)

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company has moved three drug candidates into human testing over time --- and most recently expanded into solid tumors --- while carrying a market value that remains modest relative to many clinical-stage oncology peers.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotech Insider News Commentary -- Most clinical-stage cancer companies with three drugs that have reached human trials carry valuations in the hundreds of millions of dollars, or more. GT Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTBP) has now advanced three TriKE® candidates into the clinic over time --- GTB-3550, GTB-3650 and GTB-5550 --- though its current active clinical programs are GTB-3650 and GTB-5550, with GTB-3650 having replaced the earlier GTB-3550 program. The gap between what the company has built on the development side and how the market currently values it remains central to the story.

On May 14, 2026, GT Biopharma announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 1 trial of GTB-5550, a B7-H3-targeted natural killer (NK) cell engager for solid tumors. It is the third drug from the company's TriKE® platform to reach the clinic --- and its first real push beyond blood cancers into the much larger solid-tumor opportunity. For a company of GT Biopharma's size, getting a third candidate into human testing is the kind of milestone that usually belongs to far better-funded names.

The Platform: Teaching Natural Killer Cells to Hunt

GT Biopharma is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapeutics based on its proprietary TriKE® --- tri-specific killer engager --- natural killer cell engager platform, licensed from the University of Minnesota. Natural killer cells are part of the innate immune system and help identify and eliminate abnormal cells, while a TriKE molecule is designed to connect those NK cells to a specific cancer target and deliver a built-in interleukin-15 signal intended to support NK-cell expansion and persistence. In practical terms, the platform is designed to help direct the body's own first-line immune defenders toward tumor cells.

The appeal of a platform approach, rather than a single asset, is that the same core technology can potentially be redirected across different disease targets by changing the tumor-binding component. GT Biopharma's pipeline reflects that broader logic, spanning hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and, in earlier-stage work, autoimmune disease. The company's pipeline detail is available on its Biotech Insider profile page .

The Pipeline: From Blood Cancers to Solid Tumors

The lead active clinical program is GTB-3650, a second-generation, camelid-nanobody TriKE in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial for relapsed or refractory CD33-expressing hematologic malignancies, specifically acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). That trial is designed to evaluate the candidate in approximately 14 patients across seven dose cohorts, ranging from 1.25 µg/kg/day up to 100 µg/kg/day, with dosing delivered in two-week-on, two-week-off blocks. The company has reported advancing through successive cohorts and approaching the dose range its preclinical leukemia models predicted could be where efficacy emerges.

The newest clinical entrant, GTB-5550, targets B7-H3, a marker expressed on the surface of a range of advanced solid tumors, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation basket trial. Its first-patient dosing in May marks GT Biopharma's expansion from the blood-cancer setting, where NK-cell approaches have shown some early promise, into the much larger solid-tumor opportunity. Behind those current active clinical programs is GTB-3550, an earlier clinical TriKE candidate that was replaced by the second-generation GTB-3650, while GTB-7550 remains an earlier-stage candidate the company is developing for CD19-positive lymphoid malignancies and autoimmune disease.

Why the Valuation Gap Matters

The reason this story attracts attention is the mismatch between the breadth of the pipeline and the company's valuation. GT Biopharma's market capitalization remains modest relative to many clinical-stage oncology peers, even after moving three TriKE candidates into human testing over time and advancing a platform licensed from a leading cancer-research university. In biotech, that kind of disconnect is often what draws speculative interest: if even one program delivers, the upside could be meaningful relative to the current valuation; if the programs stall or the company cannot fund them, the downside is equally real.

That tension --- a credible platform and clinical progress on one side, a micro-cap balance sheet and the perennial financing needs of clinical-stage biotech on the other --- is the heart of the GT Biopharma question. Michael Breen serves as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Clinical-stage immuno-oncology remains one of the market's highest-risk segments, and the fact that multiple candidates have reached the clinic does not guarantee that any will succeed. Readers can track the company's trial milestones via its GT Biopharma coverage page .

Why the B7-H3 Target Matters

The move into solid tumors with GTB-5550 is strategically significant because solid tumors represent the overwhelming majority of cancer cases --- and the part of the market where cell-based immunotherapies have historically struggled most. Blood cancers are often the earlier proving ground because malignant cells circulate and can be more accessible to immune effectors, whereas solid tumors are protected by a hostile tumor microenvironment that can suppress immune activity. A target like B7-H3 is attractive because it is broadly expressed across a range of solid tumors while having more limited expression in healthy tissue.

By designing GTB-5550 as a basket trial --- a study that enrolls patients with multiple tumor types under one protocol --- GT Biopharma is positioning to learn more quickly which cancers, if any, may respond. That structure can be efficient for an early-stage company because it allows broader early signal detection without committing the program to a single indication at the outset. It is a practical design for a company trying to extract maximum information from limited resources.

A Platform Built in Generations

Part of what gives the TriKE story credibility is that it has evolved through successive technical generations rather than resting on a single construct. The company's first clinical molecule, GTB-3550, served as an earlier proof-of-concept program in AML and MDS before being replaced by GTB-3650. The current lead, GTB-3650, is a second-generation molecule that incorporates camelid-nanobody technology --- small, stable antibody fragments derived from camelids --- to bind the CD16 receptor on NK cells more effectively, while GTB-5550 extends that same second-generation engineering toward the B7-H3 target in solid tumors.

That progression matters because it suggests repeatable platform engineering rather than a one-off asset. Each generation has aimed to improve NK-cell engagement, persistence, and tumor targeting. For investors evaluating a platform company, one of the central questions is whether the technology can be improved and retargeted across multiple disease settings; GT Biopharma's multi-generation, multi-target pipeline is the company's answer to that question, even though clinical outcomes remain unproven.

The Peer Landscape

GT Biopharma operates within the broader field of companies trying to harness natural killer cells and innate immunity against disease. Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX) is among the better-capitalized NK-cell developers, while Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IOVA) represents a more advanced immunotherapy company operating in the broader solid-tumor space.

Further along the scale, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FATE) has long been associated with NK- and T-cell platform work, while ImmunityBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBRX) markets an NK-cell-activating immunotherapy and continues to advance a broader immuno-oncology pipeline. Against that group, GT Biopharma's distinguishing features are the number of TriKE candidates it has moved into human testing relative to its size and a valuation that remains below many of its immune-cell-focused peers.

The Bottom Line

GT Biopharma has done something unusual for a company its size: it has moved three TriKE candidates into the clinic over time, including a recent expansion into solid tumors, on the back of a platform licensed from a respected cancer-research institution. At present, however, its active clinical programs are GTB-3650 and GTB-5550, with GTB-3550 having been replaced by the second-generation GTB-3650. Whether that translates into clinical success --- and, just as importantly, whether the company can secure the capital to advance its trials --- remains the open question.

The May dosing of GTB-5550 is a meaningful milestone, but it is still only one step in a long, capital-intensive development process where most clinical-stage candidates ultimately fail. For investors, the asymmetric setup cuts both ways, and future clinical data will matter far more than the milestone itself.

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SOURCES:

[1] GT Biopharma, Inc. / USA News Group, "A Third Cancer Drug Just Entered the Clinic," June 2, 2026.

[2] GT Biopharma, Inc., "First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of GTB-5550," May 14, 2026; pipeline disclosures at gtbiopharma.com .

[3] GT Biopharma, Inc. corporate updates and Phase 1 GTB-3650 enrollment disclosures, 2025-2026.

[4] Company filings and issuer listings for referenced comparable companies.

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While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our article is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.